What’s up Bengaluru: Events between September 11 and September 17

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed this weekend, with a mix of music, dance, art, fashion and immersive experiences. From Farhan Akhtar’s live set and couture showcases to classical dance performances and a screen dance festival, here are seven events to check out across the city.
Dance devotion
Sampradaya 2026 brings India’s classical dance traditions to the stage, this weekend. The third edition features bharatanatiyam, mohiniyattam, odishi and kuchipudi — with performances by renowned artistes and Nrityangana’s students. The evening concludes with Saalabhanjika — a mohiniyattam production exploring love, longing and beauty through movement. INR 500. September 13, 5 pm. At Seva Sadan, Malleswaram.
Classical calling
Sharanagathi is a solo bharatanatiyam presentation by Divya Vijayalakshmi Dharmarajan, disciple of acharya Dr Raksha Karthik. Rooted in the bond between guru and disciple, the performance explores sadhana and bhakti through a repertoire of classical compositions, culminating in mangalam. The evening celebrates devotion, discipline and artistic expression. Entry free. September 12, 5 pm. At Yuvapatha, Jayanagar.
Farhan fever
Swiggy Scenes brings Farhan Akhtar for an energetic night of music and entertainment. Part of D’yavol After Dark — the evening promises a live set featuring some of Farhan’s much-loved hits, set against Cavore’s lively atmosphere, bringing together Bengaluru’s music and nightlife crowd. INR 3,000 onwards. September 12, 8 pm. At Residency Road.
Couture celebration
Armadio presents Varun Chakkilam’s latest couture collection — Celestine — at its Sadashivnagar store. The showcase — themed A Garden of Festivities — celebrates couture and craftsmanship through an immersive presentation. Guests can also meet the designer and discover the collection up close during an exclusive meet-andgreet. Entry free. September 12, 4 pm. At Sadashivnagar.
Cultural canvas
Alapana Experiences is back in Bengaluru with its third edition, this weekend. The day-long cultural event brings together storytelling, dance, textiles and craft through a story on Ahilyabai Holkar, an odishi-yakshagana production — Shurpanakhi, madhubani painting and handblock printing workshops. INR 450. September 12, 11 am to 6 pm. At Courtyard Koota, Kengeri.
Screen stories
Bengaluru’s first international screen dance festival — Luru Screen Dance Festival brings together dance and cinema, celebrating screendance through innovative works that explore movement, choreography and the body on screen. The festival — presented by the Vishwakiran Nambi Dance Company in collaboration with Choreoscope — features film screenings, artiste interactions, workshops and collaborations. Entry free. September 12 to 20. At Loka, RT Nagar.
Bar bash
Bar Idols 2026 returns to Bengaluru on Sunday for its sixth edition, bringing bartenders and servers together for a theatrical showdown. Inspired by the theme of Theatre — the event celebrates creativity, chemistry and personality, with ticket-holding guests interacting with teams and voting for the duo that delivers the most memorable experience. INR 2,000 onwards. September 13, 7 pm. At Uru Brewpark, JP Nagar.