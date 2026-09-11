What’s up Bengaluru: Events between September 11 and September 17

Bar bash

Bar Idols 2026 returns to Bengaluru on Sunday for its sixth edition, bringing bartenders and servers together for a theatrical showdown. Inspired by the theme of Theatre — the event celebrates creativity, chemistry and personality, with ticket-holding guests interacting with teams and voting for the duo that delivers the most memorable experience. INR 2,000 onwards. September 13, 7 pm. At Uru Brewpark, JP Nagar.