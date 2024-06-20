Things to do in Chennai this week (June 21, 2024 - June 26, 2024)

!With International Day of Yoga and World Music Day falling this weekend, the city plays host to a series of events!
Pottery workshop
June 23 | Kodambakkam
Join this fun workshop, which will be facilitated by Apoorva, the founder of StudioApart. Create your own personalised mug and leafy designs on it and take home the masterpiece. Unleash your creativity at this workshop. INR 1,500 onwards. 10 am. At IDAM.
Open mic
June 23 | Adyar
Join this open mic about LBGTQI++ community stories. Participants can express their feelings through storytelling, poetry, comedy and songs. Hosted by Sunshine House on the special occasion of Pride Month, this show will celebrate all kinds of love. INR 150. 5 pm to 7 pm. At Backyard.
The Exorcism
June 21 | INOX
A troubled actor exhibits a strange behavior while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter ponders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something ominous at play. The film, starring Russell Crowe , Ryan Simpkins and Sam Worthington, is directed by Joshua John. In theatres.
Fitness fest
June 22 | Velachery
On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, step on the fitness wagon with a series of activities, including dumbbell thrusters, kettlebell swings, tyre flips, burpees, box jumps, deadlift and pushups as part of the Phoenix Yoga and Fitness Fiesta. Participants can also enrol for relaxing workshops through sound and movement, and yoga. Entry free. Until June 23.11 am onwards. At Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium.
An evening of comedy
22 June | Adyar
Jokes for Reels, a Tamil stand-up comedy show, will have Chennai’s ace comedians — Yogesh Jagannathan, Prakash Kumar, Chockalingam, and Syama Harini — performing together for the first time . Strap on for the run ride as the comedians gear up to bring the house down. INR 299. 6 pm. At FIKA.
Celebrate self
June 22 | Nungambakkam
This full moon evening, bid adieu to negativity with Full Moon Immersive Experience. This inception workshop to celebrate yourself will comprise asanas, sharing circle and affirmation, cacao ceremony, conscious movement, and ecstatic dance. Release all insecurities and fears, strengthen the connection within the self. INR 2,000 onwards. 4 pm to 9 pm. At Tattva: The Studio.
