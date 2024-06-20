Things to do in Chennai this week (June 21, 2024 - June 26, 2024)

Fitness fest

June 22 | Velachery

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, step on the fitness wagon with a series of activities, including dumbbell thrusters, kettlebell swings, tyre flips, burpees, box jumps, deadlift and pushups as part of the Phoenix Yoga and Fitness Fiesta. Participants can also enrol for relaxing workshops through sound and movement, and yoga. Entry free. Until June 23.11 am onwards. At Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium.