What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Wondering how to engage yourself this week? Here are some events that you can consider.
June 20 | Nungambakkam
Step into a world of fearless fashion as CUIN launches its Spring/Summer ’25 collection, Facets in the city. Designed by Shubhi Aggarwal, the line showcases six standout prints inspired by emotion, identity, and transformation. Price starts from INR 7,500. From 10.30 am. At Evoluzione.
June 21 | Anna Nagar
Celebrate World Yoga Day with OMFEST, a two-day wellness festival. Expect over 16 classes, healing circles, eco-conscious stalls, expert-led sessions, live music, and mindful food—all in the spirit of community and self-care. Till June 22. INR 500 onwards. 7 am to 7 pm. At Chennai Yoga Studio.
June 22 | Alwarpet
What happens when an actor reclaims a marginalised character? In Shoorpanakha: A Search, performer Parshathy J Nath navigates her own physical vocabulary by embodying one of the Ramayana’s most misunderstood figures. Melding traditions like Koodiyattam, Kattaikkuttu, Oppari, and Parai, this solo performance becomes both ritual and resistance. INR 300 onwards. 7.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
June 22 | ECR
Back for its fifth edition, Cars & Cocoa by Madras Driven is revving up Chennai’s car culture with over 100 luxury and tuner cars, a pro-drift zone, tuning camps, auto brand stalls, and interactive zones. Expect fast machines, cool merch, and serious automotive energy. INR 699 onwards. 4 pm to 7 pm. At Mayajaal Multiplex.
June 22 | Adyar
Discover the calming rhythm of crochet in this beginner-friendly sling bag workshop hosted by Kavitha of Knot & Stories. Learn to stitch your own handmade accessory from scratch with guided instruction, and cosy vibes. Refreshments included. INR 1,500 (all-inclusive). 4 pm to 7 pm. At Backyard.
June 21 | Mylapore
Chennai dancers, gear up for a high-energy weekend with choreographers Alexander Noel and Leonel Sequeira. From stylised Bollywood to contemporary fusion, groove through six unique classes, including a special collab session on Jhoom. Till June 22. INR 950 onwards. Classes at 12 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm. At Empowerise Studio.
June 20 | PVR
Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera dives deep into the alluring and often dangerous pursuit of wealth. Featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna, this moral drama traces a beggar’s transformation, examining how ambition and greed entangle lives in a high-stakes quest for redemption. In theatres.
June 20 | Thousand Lights
Step into a curated four-day sale featuring a thoughtfully selected range of designer wear, jewellery, and footwear. With labels like Eka, Yavi, Payal Pratap, and Nesolo, this edit is perfect for discovering statement pieces that blend craftsmanship with contemporary charm. Till June 22. 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage.
June 21 | Nungambakkam
Step into a world where earth meets fire at this hands-on ceramic workshop that blends floral inspiration with fiery artistry. Named A Flower Meets Fire, the event invites you to sculpt delicate ceramic blooms and witness their transformation through the glaze firing process.
INR 2,950. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.