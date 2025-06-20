What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

June 22 | Alwarpet

What happens when an actor reclaims a marginalised character? In Shoorpanakha: A Search, performer Parshathy J Nath navigates her own physical vocabulary by embodying one of the Ramayana’s most misunderstood figures. Melding traditions like Koodiyattam, Kattaikkuttu, Oppari, and Parai, this solo performance becomes both ritual and resistance. INR 300 onwards. 7.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage.