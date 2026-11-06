What's up Chennai: Events between November 6 and November 12

Celebrate the festive season with the following events in the city.
November 6 | Adyar
The Living Room Signature hosts a high-energy pre-Deepavali electronic music showcase blending traditional festive attire with underground club culture. Headlined by genre-bending artiste Kampai—known for his Boiler Room set and Mixmag debut—alongside Vidur Grover and Nami, the night pairs global club sounds and bass-heavy grooves with vibrant festive styling. 7 pm onwards. At The Living Room Signature.
November 7 | Neelankarai
Catch rock outfit Wake Point as they performs live in the city this weekend. Comprising four brothers with a two-decade musical legacy, the band marks their return to the stage to perform reimagined classics and original tracks from their multi-album journey. 11 am onwards. At Kat and Kin Coffee Roasters.
November 7 | Nandanam
Kreate By Kraft hosts Jam Podalam, an open-format Tamil music jamming session welcoming instrumentalists, vocalists, and music enthusiasts. The interactive evening invites participants to sing along and share regional melodies in a community circle. INR 299 onwards. 8 pm. At Kreate By Kraft, Chennai.
November 8 | Nungambakkam
Delve into a lavish Deepavali festive brunch celebrating regional Indian flavours and royal delicacies this week. The expansive spread features curated appetisers, traditional vegetarian and non-vegetarian mains, live chaat and tandoor bazaars, and an extensive dessert showcase. Meal for one: INR 3,000. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Anise, Taj Coromandel.
November 7 | Alwarpet
Stand-up comedian and artiste Nesan David presents his two-hour solo live show ImagiNesan. Blending English musical comedy, observational humour, and candid storytelling, the performance explores themes of young romance, heartbreak, and moving on. INR 999 onwards. 4 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
November 6 | Muttukadu
DakshinaChitra Museum presents Living Canvas: Fauna, Folklore, And Faith in India, an exhibition curated by Ritwick Ganguly. The showcase explores how animal motifs function across Indian artistic expressions as spiritual intermediaries, protective forces, sacred iconography, and community markers. On till November 16. 10 am to 6 pm (weekdays), and 10 am to 7 pm (weekends; closed on Tuesdays). At Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.
November 6 | PVR
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj , an intense cop dealing with a vast record of locked-up criminals, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. Set against the festive Deepavali window, the film blends high-energy action with dark comedic and dramatic twists. In theatres.
November 7 | Kilpauk
The Glo Klub hosts Glo & Groove: Diwali Edition, an engaging evening designed for community celebration, music, and dance. The festive gathering features curated dance sessions, interactive games, and social experiences. INR 499 onwards. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Meraki – Art of Dance.