What's up Chennai: Events between November 13 and November 19

November 15 | Nungambakkam

Indulge in Wonderland Brunch, a specially curated Children’s Day dining experience for families. You can enjoy interactive stations like Make-your-own pasta, DIY cupcake decorating, a Chocolate Fountain, and Cotton Candy counters, among others. Adults, meanwhile, can enjoy the contemporary creations like Truffle kulchas, Tandoori avocado chaat, and Smoked butter chicken pot pie alongside an extensive dessert spread. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Anise, Taj Coromandel.