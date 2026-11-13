What's up Chennai: Events between November 13 and November 19

In Deepavali hangover? You may want to check out these exciting events happening in the town this week.
November 14 | Akkarai
Metal Chennai and Kerala Rocks India Tour present an indie and rock music showcase featuring three distinctive acts: Malayalam alternative-folk band Thakara, Kochi-based rock veterans Evrgr:n (Evergreen), and Charles Nazareth’s multilingual solo project Charlie Now. The evening brings together powerful guitar riffs, layered synths, and soulful melodies. INR 750 onwards. 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Spotted Deer at The Palomar by Crossway.
November 14 | T Nagar
Vibe Restobar marks its second anniversary with a special evening featuring actor and celebrity guest Sunny Leone. The grand anniversary celebration promises live entertainment, upbeat DJ sets, signature cocktails, and a high-energy nightlife atmosphere. 8 pm onwards. At Vibe Restobar.
November 14 | TTK Road
Presented by Aalaap, Quietly Dancing is an intimate performance series celebrating dancers who approach their art with sincerity, curiosity, and deep devotion. The special showcase features performances by artistes Anisha Parameswaran and Aparna Balaji. INR 200. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Narada Gana Sabha.
November 15 | TTK Road
Stand-up comedian Faiyaaz Hussain presents his popular show Survivor’s Guilt. Following his successful debut tour, the introspective Tamil comedy set blends personal experiences, social observations, and spontaneous audience interactions exploring the quirks of modern adulting. INR 399 onwards. 7 pm. At The Music Academy.
November 13 | Velachery
Madras Kitchen Company presents Raja Bhojanam, a curated culinary celebration inspired by traditional South Indian royal banquets. Executive Chef Dinesh Kumar showcases a set menu highlighting regional recipes, rich gravies, aromatic rice dishes, and classic desserts, featuring delicacies such as Arapalayam mutton chops, Kongu nattu kozhi kozhambu, and Karupatti kambu halwa. On till November 22. À la carte pricing. At The Westin Chennai.
November 15 | Nungambakkam
Indulge in Wonderland Brunch, a specially curated Children’s Day dining experience for families. You can enjoy interactive stations like Make-your-own pasta, DIY cupcake decorating, a Chocolate Fountain, and Cotton Candy counters, among others. Adults, meanwhile, can enjoy the contemporary creations like Truffle kulchas, Tandoori avocado chaat, and Smoked butter chicken pot pie alongside an extensive dessert spread. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Anise, Taj Coromandel.
November 13 | PVR
Directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky chronicles Sylvester Stallone’s journey to get his iconic boxing film produced. The biographical drama explores an unknown actor’s determination to star in his screenplay, capturing the grit, sacrifices, and behind-the-scenes triumph of a legendary cinematic legacy. In theatres.
November 15 | Thiruvanmiyur
Kalakshetra Foundation hosts Teen Prahar for its inaugural Chennai edition, celebrating the traditional Time-theory of ragas. The special evening features solo performances by three distinguished maestros: Pravin Godkhindi on the flute, Rahul Shivkumar Sharma on the santoor, and Sanjeev Abhyankar on Hindustani vocals. 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm. At Bharata Kalakshetra Auditorium, Kalakshetra Foundation.