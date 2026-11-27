November 29 | Adyar

How do we express the things we don’t quite have words for? Vaazhvin Vaasam – Colours of Grief and Expressions of Healing, by Koodal Collective, is a gentle, creative space to explore grief, express emotions through art and find connection in shared experiences. Here, one can slow down, reflect and express yourself, without the pressure of finding the right words. INR 350. 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. At Backyard.