From Thanksgiving and Kashmiri feasts to retro Tamil hits and exhibitions, explore the city's diverse events this week.
November 28 | Velachery
Fancy cooking like a MasterChef finalist? The Gourmet Circle – A Culinary Journey with Chef Aruna Vijay is a 90-minute interactive masterclass where you will learn her signature recipes, cooking techniques, kitchen secrets and the art of plating through live demonstrations. Expect plenty of stories, tips and interactive conversation too. INR 299. 6 pm onwards. At Palladium, Phoenix Marketcity.
November 27 | Royapettah
Bundle yourself up in a whole lotta love at péro’s Weekend of Love, the label’s much-loved annual sale. It’s your chance to pick up loveable favourites from across the seasons, all in one place, before they are gone. On till November 28. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly at Amethyst.
November 27 | Anna Nagar
Shop India under one roof at Kalaa Utsavam, an exhibition-cum-sale of handicrafts, textiles, home décor, jewellery, and food. Browse handlooms from Kanchipuram, Karaikudi and Kashmir, block prints from Rajasthan, ajrak, kalamkari and chanderi, plus dhokra jewellery, terracotta dolls, moonj baskets and organic goodies. On till December 6. Free entry. 11 am to 9 pm. At Vijayshree Mahal.
November 29 | Teynampet
Planning a musical evening? The Kaadhalist – An Intimate Musical Experience, by Surya Bharatwaaj and The Madras Collective, is a romantic musical story told through music, stories and emotions. Settle in for an intimate night of love, longing and melody. INR 399 onwards. 7.30 pm. At The Nook.
November 29 | Adyar
How do we express the things we don’t quite have words for? Vaazhvin Vaasam – Colours of Grief and Expressions of Healing, by Koodal Collective, is a gentle, creative space to explore grief, express emotions through art and find connection in shared experiences. Here, one can slow down, reflect and express yourself, without the pressure of finding the right words. INR 350. 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. At Backyard.
November 29 | Mylapore
Think you know your ragas from your rachana? MUSICIQ, presented by Jayanthi Kumaresh with The Music Academy, is an interactive quiz celebrating Carnatic music and the Saraswathi Veena. Open to Carnatic music students aged 18–35, it also features an exclusive audience round where you can test your own knowledge and win exciting prizes. Open to all. 10 am onwards. At The Music Academy.
November 28 | Porur
Get ready to sing along to all your favourite old Tamil hits at Throwback Tamil Night with singer Satyan. Expect an evening of retro melodies, nostalgia and live music, perfect for a night out with fellow Ilaiyaraaja-to-ARR-era fans. INR 599. 7 pm onwards. At The Goat Restobar and Fine Dining.
November 27 | PVR
Emraan Hashmi is back in action mode with Gunmaaster G9, an action drama directed by Aditya Datt. He plays Eshwar, a dairy farm owner, caught in gunfire when the people he cares about are put in danger, alongside Genelia D’Souza as Aarti, and Aparshakti Khurana as the antagonist Desu. In theatres.
Celebrate Thanksgiving with a candlelit dinner beneath a 200-year-old mango tree at The Courtyard. The feast includes roast turkey, traditional sides, pumpkin pie and a persimmon and goat cheese salad, with vegetarian and vegan options available. A welcome drink is included. On till November 28. At 7 pm. At The Courtyard, Le Dupleix, White Town, Puducherry.
Canvas marks Thanksgiving with a special menu featuring dishes such as watermelon gazpacho, walnut and apple salad, duck confit, crusted lamb chops and sea bass Wellington. Desserts include apple and pecan pie, chocolate pâté, and pumpkin tiramisu. INR 2,500 for two. Available for dining in and takeaways. On till November 29 . From 6 pm onwards. At Canvas, Raja Annamalai Puram.
Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Chennai Velachery brings Kashmiri cuisine to the city with a festival led by Chef Rayees Khan. The menu features regional favourites such as rogan josh, tabak maaz, yakhni, nadru yakhni, Kashmiri pulao and shufta, offering a taste of the Valley’s culinary traditions. INR 2,800++ per person. On till November 29 . At The Westin, Velachery.