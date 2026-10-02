What's up Chennai: Events between October 2 and October 8

October 3 | T Nagar

Comedians Syama Harini and Praveshika Kumar take the stage in PS-Unbothered & Unsettled, a joint stand-up showcase delivering an unfiltered hour and a half of sharp observations, candid anecdotes, and witty takes on modern life. Performed in a mix of Tamil and English, the evening offers an engaging, unpredictable look at relationships, urban survival, and everyday awkwardness. INR 199. 7 pm onwards. At KGS Arena.