What's up Chennai: Events between October 2 and October 8

Dive into a week of cultural delights in Chennai, featuring live performances, curated bazaars, and cinematic thrills
October 3 | Neelankarai
Chennai-based percussion duo SNAX—featuring long-time collaborators Kanaxx and Sumesh—takes over the stage for an intimate morning gig. Blending dynamic grooves, live drumming, and more, the acoustic performance offers a foot-tapping accompaniment to freshly brewed coffees. INR 499. 11 am onwards. At Kat and Kin Coffee Roasters.
October 3 | Thiruvanmiyur
Presented by Narthaki Global Media, Anita Ratnam’s acclaimed production Naachiyar Next reaches its milestone 25th performance. Reinterpreting the 2003 original work Naachiyar, the solo dance-theatre piece explores the life, poetry, and feminist legacy of ninth-century Tamil mystic and poet-saint Andal through unconventional verses, contemporary choreography, and theatrical narrative. INR 300 onwards. 6 pm. At Rukmini Arangam.
October 3 | ECR
KYN Live 2.0 – The Crossover brings powerhouse musical talents Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, and Benny Dayal together on a single stage. Blending Tamil and English hits across pop, rock, and playback genres, the open-air arena spectacle features high-energy solo sets and collaborative performances along the coastal stretch. INR 899 onwards. From 6 pm. At Adityaram Palace City.
October 3 | T Nagar
Comedians Syama Harini and Praveshika Kumar take the stage in PS-Unbothered & Unsettled, a joint stand-up showcase delivering an unfiltered hour and a half of sharp observations, candid anecdotes, and witty takes on modern life. Performed in a mix of Tamil and English, the evening offers an engaging, unpredictable look at relationships, urban survival, and everyday awkwardness. INR 199. 7 pm onwards. At KGS Arena.
October 3 | TTK Road
Music lovers, gear up for the retro tribute showcase Swaranjali: Forever Janaki, celebrating the musical legacy of legendary playback singer S Janaki. The programme features vocalists Sathya Prakash, Sai Vignesh, VV Prasanna, Uthara Unnikrishnan, Janaki Iyer, and Priyanka NK. Rendering classic hits, the nostalgic evening pairs the live auditorium concert with an interactive ’80s and ’90s retro experience zone. INR 999 onwards. 6.30 pm. At The Music Academy.
October 2 | Alwarpet
Pratyush Chaubey brings his solo Hindi stand-up special to Chennai. Delivering his signature self-deprecating observational humour, Pratyush tackles the chaotic, humbling, and relatable trials of navigating fatherhood, middle-class family dynamics, and adult responsibilities. INR 499. 6 pm onwards. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.
October 2 | AGS Cinemas
Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, period action-drama Baththa stars Vijay Sethupathi alongside Lijomol Jose and Ajay Ghosh. Set in 1986 Madras, the suspenseful narrative centres around a feared local don whose fortune takes an unexpected turn after being accidentally trapped inside a deserted school building. In theatres.
October 4 | Royapettah
Fashion platform Style Siga Exhibitions hosts The Festive Edit, bringing a curated multi-label shopping pop-up to the city. The boutique exhibition showcases festive designer apparel, ornate jewellery, handcrafted accessories, and seasonal lifestyle collections gathered from indie brands and artisans under one roof. 10 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.