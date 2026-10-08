What's up Chennai: Events between October 9 and October 15

A vibrant week with cultural showcases, musical evenings, and festive pop-ups awaits you. Take a look
October 9 | Old Pallavaram
Organised by Bhaskar Raju, fortnight-long cultural bazaar Kalaa Utsavam brings together traditional weavers, regional folk artists, and craft collectives from across the country. The sprawling exhibition features Kashmiri and Kanchipuram saris, Rajasthan block-printed textiles, tribal mirrorwork from Sittlingi Valley, Dhokra metal craft, terracotta pottery, and organic lifestyle goods. On till October 22. 11 am to 9 pm. At Arul Murugan Towers.
October 10 | Park Town
Hindustani classical vocalist and music educator Kuldeep Sagar presents Mehfil-E-Sagar, a live musical tribute to Jagjit Singh through ghazal poetry. Honouring iconic compositions across Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi, the evening blends classical melody and soulful storytelling. INR 499 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Victoria Public Hall.
October 9 | Royapettah
Amethyst hosts a five-day luxury showcase uniting Jaipur’s fine jewellery house Amrapali Gold and textile revivalists Swati & Sunaina. The pop-up features Amrapali’s traditional jadau, Victorian-inspired, and rose-cut diamond creations alongside Swati & Sunaina’s Alchemy of Light collection—featuring 28 limited-edition saris woven entirely with 24-karat gold-plated pure silver zari. On till October 12. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.
October 9 | Alwarpet
Bharatanatyam institution Padmalaya School of Bharatanatyam opens its 25th anniversary celebrations with Sri Lalithaa Ranga Padmam, a curtain-raiser performance led by founder-director Kalaimamani Padmalaksshme Suresh. Featuring ensemble performances across age groups, the showcase highlights classical repertoire alongside original choreographies honouring her guru Ranganayaki Jayaraman and great guru Lalithaa. 5 pm onwards. At Narada Gana Sabha.
October 9 | Velachery
Phoenix Marketcity launches its 90-day Phoenix Festival 2026, opening with celebrity guest appearances before rolling into the 10-day bridal focus, Vows & Vogue 2.0 – The Wedding Edit. The three-month festival combines high fashion, live music, retail activations, and seasonal F&B concepts under one roof. On till December 31. Mall timings apply. At Phoenix Marketcity.
October 14 | Royapettah
Studio Trioss brings back its multi-brand exhibition Grand Festive Edit, spotlighting women entrepreneurs and emerging labels. The two-day pop-up features designer menswear and Indo-Western wear alongside fine jewellery, handcrafted footwear, artisanal bakery treats, and home décor. On till October 15. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
October 9 | PVR
Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, bio-drama The Social Reckoning starring Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, and Jeremy Strong releases in theatres this week. Serving as a companion piece to The Social Network, the narrative follows a whistleblower and journalist exposing the inner workings and consequences of unchecked power at Facebook. In theatres.
October 11 | T Nagar
Emerging ensemble Earthlore Music Collective presents its debut live performance in Chennai. Bringing together musicians from diverse tribal communities, the evening weaves together indigenous musical traditions, varied instrumentation, and performance narratives centred on land, life, and heritage. Free entry. 7 pm onwards. At The Lab at Shanta.