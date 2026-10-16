What's up Chennai: Events between October 16 and October 22

October 17 | Alwarpet

Comedian Sapan Verma brings his brand-new solo stand-up tour Out Of Syllabus to Chennai. Exploring modern survival, artificial intelligence, financial independence, and the chaotic realities of new fatherhood, the hour-long special delivers sharp observational humour on navigating a future no one quite understands. INR 799. 6 pm onwards. At Medai – The Stage.