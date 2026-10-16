What's up Chennai: Events between October 16 and October 22

From coastal dandiya nights to high-end jewellery exhibitions, discover the city's must-attend events
October 16 | Rutland Gate
Multi-brand boutique Collage hosts AANGAN, a curated single-day showcase featuring silver jewellery label Art Karat alongside Indian wear label Petticoat Lane. Blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design, the pop-up pairs intricate statement jewellery with classic textiles, rich embroidery, and seasonal silhouettes. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage.
October 22 | Royapettah
Amethyst presents a joint showcase pairing vintage lifestyle label Beg Borrow Steal with contemporary design house CORD. You can explore mid-century designer jewellery, antique art pieces, and pre-loved fashion alongside CORD’s mythology-inspired festive collection Elsewhere, featuring rich silks, delicate lacework, and hand-smocked silhouettes. On till October 24. INR 3,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
October 16 | Teynampet
Vimonisha Exhibitions partners with heritage label L Sunderdas Zaveri for a single-day high-end jewellery pop-up. The exclusive exhibition presents heirloom-quality polki, diamond, and precious gemstone collections, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.
October 17 | ECR
MGM Beach Resorts hosts a two-night seaside Dandiya Nights celebration along the beach. Hosted against a coastal backdrop, the open-air festival features live DJ sets, dance performances, complementary welcome drinks, and traditional dandiya sticks alongside dedicated chaat, snack, and beverage counters. On till October 18. INR 499 onwards . 6 pm to 10.30 pm. At MGM Beach Resorts.
October 17 | Alwarpet
Comedian Sapan Verma brings his brand-new solo stand-up tour Out Of Syllabus to Chennai. Exploring modern survival, artificial intelligence, financial independence, and the chaotic realities of new fatherhood, the hour-long special delivers sharp observational humour on navigating a future no one quite understands. INR 799. 6 pm onwards. At Medai – The Stage.
October 16 | Sholinganallur
Foodies, gear up. A 10-day festival celebrating royal Lucknowi flavours is happening in the city. The curated dinner buffet features dishes including Galavat ke kebab, rich Murg Awadhi korma, Dum ki gosht biriyani, saffron-scented Sheermal, and traditional desserts like Shahi tukra and Badam halwa. On till October 25. INR 2,000++ (without alcohol). Dinner buffet only. At Mynt, Vivanta Chennai.
October 15 | AGS Cinemas
Superstar Rajinikanth returns as the formidable Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the highly anticipated action sequel Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film follows the retired jailer into a fresh underworld confrontation, arriving right in time for the festive release window. In theatres.
October 16 | Anna Saalai
Mark the spooky season with Boos’ze & Bewitched, a limited-edition cocktail menu featuring spirited concoctions and mischievous shots. The themed selection highlights inventive pours including vodka-based Vampire's Kiss, activated charcoal Halloween Picante, and the bourbon-forward Marshmallow Monster. On till October 31. At The Leather Bar and Pasha, THE Park Chennai.
October 16 | RA Puram
Lifestyle destination The Amethyst Room hosts a three-day jewellery exhibition showcasing designer Anushree Bora Raisoni’s collections for Eterno India. The pop-up features storytelling pieces bridging traditional Indian heritage with contemporary design, spanning lotus-inspired Padma, celestial Chaand, auspicious Navratna, and the men's accessory line Veer. Till October 18. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room.