What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5

November 5 | Mylapore

Modern Art Exhibition: Modern: A Way of Looking explores Indian modern art through its foundational works, ideas, histories, and conversations. Rather than presenting a conventional collection, the exhibition pairs significant modern artworks with a living library of artist monographs, rare art books, catalogues, and archival material to encourage a slower, more informed engagement with Indian modernism. On till December 19. 4 pm to 7 pm. At Ashvita’s.