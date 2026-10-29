What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5

Celebrate Diwali with festive shopping, indulge in themed brunches, and experience contemporary art in Chennai this week
October 30 | Besant Nagar
Ubasti Cat Café & Lounge presents a special Halloween Harry Potter-themed quiz night led by quiz master Abhishek Bharathkumar. The evening combines themed trivia questions with a costume party welcoming guests dressed as their favourite characters, creatures, witches, or wizards alongside the resident café cats. INR 599 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. At Ubasti Cat Café.
October 31 | Royapettah
Get your shopping carts ready for The Diwali Edit . Presented by Dreamcatcher Events, this single-day festive shopping showcase brings together over 35 homegrown brands from across India, featuring festive apparels, silver and fashion jewelleries, artisanal gifting, home décor, skincare, gourmet treats, and live tarot card readings. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
November 1 | Velachery
Seasonal Tastes extends the Halloween celebrations into November with a themed Sunday brunch. The special dining experience pairs leisurely afternoon dining with imaginative presentations, seasonal flavours, and playful culinary touches. INR 2,799++ onwards. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai.
November 2 | Thousand Lights
Curated by Nivetha Mailasini, The Madras Warp brings together 16 contemporary artists in a multi-medium exhibition. The week-long showcase features diverse personal perspectives through painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking, ceramics, mixed media, and installations across modern artistic practices. On till November 7. At Lalit Kala Akademi.
November 3 | Nungambakkam
Lunch Club offers a curated four-course set menu inspired by diverse regional Indian flavours. Designed for business meetings and leisurely weekday catch-ups, the experience features a signature Bombay Plate, two small plates, a choice of big plate, and dessert. INR 1,061 onwards. 12 pm to 3 pm. At Bombay Brasserie.
November 4 | Aminjikarai
Hayakawa Japanese Language School & Cultural Center conducts an authentic beginner-level Cha-No-Yu (Japanese Tea Ceremony) masterclass. The workshop series introduces participants to the foundational practices of the Omotesenke school, covering traditional whisking techniques, guest etiquette, and the philosophical principles of Wabi-Sabi. On till November 5. INR 2,999 onwards (AI).11 am. At Hayakawa Japanese Language School & Cultural Center.
November 5 | Mylapore
Modern Art Exhibition: Modern: A Way of Looking explores Indian modern art through its foundational works, ideas, histories, and conversations. Rather than presenting a conventional collection, the exhibition pairs significant modern artworks with a living library of artist monographs, rare art books, catalogues, and archival material to encourage a slower, more informed engagement with Indian modernism. On till December 19. 4 pm to 7 pm. At Ashvita’s.
October 31 | Adyar
Heritage sari destination Sundari Silks unveils its Diwali special Mathappu Collection at the Adyar showroom. The festive evening offers an immersive showcase of traditional textiles and weaves paired with a live musical performance. 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. At Sundari Silks.