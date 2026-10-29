What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5

Dive into a week of culture, cuisine, and creativity with curated experiences across the city
What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5
A roundup of this week's city events

Celebrate Diwali with festive shopping, indulge in themed brunches, and experience contemporary art in Chennai this week

Quiz night

What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5
Halloween specialLudmila Nilava

October 30 | Besant Nagar

Ubasti Cat Café & Lounge presents a special Halloween Harry Potter-themed quiz night led by quiz master Abhishek Bharathkumar. The evening combines themed trivia questions with a costume party welcoming guests dressed as their favourite characters, creatures, witches, or wizards alongside the resident café cats. INR 599 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. At Ubasti Cat Café.

Festive pop-up

What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5
From The Diwali Edit

October 31 | Royapettah

Get your shopping carts ready for The Diwali Edit . Presented by Dreamcatcher Events, this single-day festive shopping showcase brings together over 35 homegrown brands from across India, featuring festive apparels, silver and fashion jewelleries, artisanal gifting, home décor, skincare, gourmet treats, and live tarot card readings. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

Halloween brunch

What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5
Sunday brunch

November 1 | Velachery

Seasonal Tastes extends the Halloween celebrations into November with a themed Sunday brunch. The special dining experience pairs leisurely afternoon dining with imaginative presentations, seasonal flavours, and playful culinary touches. INR 2,799++ onwards. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai.

Contemporary art show

What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5
From the show

November 2 | Thousand Lights

Curated by Nivetha Mailasini, The Madras Warp brings together 16 contemporary artists in a multi-medium exhibition. The week-long showcase features diverse personal perspectives through painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking, ceramics, mixed media, and installations across modern artistic practices. On till November 7. At Lalit Kala Akademi.

Weekday lunch

What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5
Lunch Club

November 3 | Nungambakkam

Lunch Club offers a curated four-course set menu inspired by diverse regional Indian flavours. Designed for business meetings and leisurely weekday catch-ups, the experience features a signature Bombay Plate, two small plates, a choice of big plate, and dessert. INR 1,061 onwards. 12 pm to 3 pm. At Bombay Brasserie.

Tea masterclass

What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5
Tea masterclass

November 4 | Aminjikarai

Hayakawa Japanese Language School & Cultural Center conducts an authentic beginner-level Cha-No-Yu (Japanese Tea Ceremony) masterclass. The workshop series introduces participants to the foundational practices of the Omotesenke school, covering traditional whisking techniques, guest etiquette, and the philosophical principles of Wabi-Sabi. On till November 5. INR 2,999 onwards (AI).11 am. At Hayakawa Japanese Language School & Cultural Center.

Curated canvas

What's up Chennai: Events between October 30 and November 5
Artwork by MF Husain

November 5 | Mylapore

Modern Art Exhibition: Modern: A Way of Looking explores Indian modern art through its foundational works, ideas, histories, and conversations. Rather than presenting a conventional collection, the exhibition pairs significant modern artworks with a living library of artist monographs, rare art books, catalogues, and archival material to encourage a slower, more informed engagement with Indian modernism. On till December 19. 4 pm to 7 pm. At Ashvita’s.

Festive showcase

October 31 | Adyar

Heritage sari destination Sundari Silks unveils its Diwali special Mathappu Collection at the Adyar showroom. The festive evening offers an immersive showcase of traditional textiles and weaves paired with a live musical performance. 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. At Sundari Silks.

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