What's up Chennai: Events between September 4 and September 10

From ghazal mehfils and Indo-Irish ragas to stand-up ‘pomedy’, pop-up vizhas and Navaratri garba, the city lines up a week of music, art, fashion and food-driven nostalgia.
September 5 | T Nagar
Vocalist Utkarsh Sharma revisits the timeless ghazals of Jagjit Singh, the classic melodies of Kishore Kumar, and the poetry of Gulzar at the Sukoon Tour. Curated by Once Upon India as part of a 20-city celebration of music and storytelling, this mehfil will feature live sarangi, tabla, guitar, and harmonium. INR 4,720. 6.30 pm. At Mathsya restaurant.
September 4 | Adyar
The Madras Archive, a curated month-long display wall, celebrates the essence of the city. Featuring 20 handpicked creators across photography, illustration, poetry, and mixed media, the exhibition offers a warm exploration of memories, contemporary interpretations, and original artworks available for purchase. Free entry. On till September 30. Monday–Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm. At Backyard.
September 4 | Kodambakkam
Experience a refreshing blend of stand-up comedy and spoken word at Rajat Sood Live - Standup Comedy Show. Known for his trademark ‘pomedy’ style, Rajat Sood delivers a hilariously honest confession centered around his chaotic love life and middle-class upbringing. INR 499 onwards. From 7 pm. At Trinity Studio.
September 5 | Nandanam
An enthusiastic evening of musical adrenaline awaits you as celebrated music director S Thaman takes the stage for OG Tour India With Thaman - Live In Chennai. Accompanied by an electrifying live band, the hitmaker will deliver back-to-back blockbuster tracks, iconic background score moments, and surprise performance elements. INR 499 onwards. From 6.30 pm. At YMCA Grounds.
September 8 | Royapettah
Fashionistas assemble! Here’s your chance to experience a luxurious two-day trunk show celebrating fine craft with the Premam Abaranam and Premam Silks Showcase. The exhibition pairs intricate gold and diamond jewellery with a festive textile edit featuring handwoven Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Paithani, and Patola saris designed for seasonal celebrations and heirloom collections. On till September 9. 10.30 am to 8 pm. At The Folly at Amethyst.
September 4 | Across Theatres
Catch I’m Game as it hits cinemas, starring Dulquer Salmaan alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, and Kathir. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, this action thriller follows a lucky-go-easy gambler whose high-stakes lifestyle gets flipped upside down when he becomes entangled in an unpredictable sequence of events. In theatres.
September 5 | Teynampet
Step into a vibrant homegrown celebration with Vizha, a weekend pop-up inspired by the warmth and nostalgia of a traditional village thiruvizha. Bringing together over 40 local brands, makers, and food artisans, the fair offers an eclectic mix of regional shopping, curated stories, traditional flavours, and interactive community experiences. On till September 6. 11 am to 8 pm. At My Bungalow.
September 6 | Royapettah
Get Navaratri-ready with the Garba Song Choreography Workshop with Jayesh Rathod, a high-energy two-hour dance session open to beginners and enthusiasts alike. This programme allows participants to learn the energetic steps, fluid techniques, and rhythmic choreography set to the hit festive track Boom Padi. INR 650. 12 pm to 2 pm. At Tattva The Studio.
September 10 | Guindy
Experience a captivating cross-cultural performance as pianist Utsav Lal brings Ragas to Reels: An Indo-Irish Musical Confluence to the city. Joined by Irish fiddle player Winifred Horan, flautist Sam Comerford, and tabla master Zuheb Ahmed Khan, the ensemble blends Indian classical traditions with Irish folk melodies in a dynamic musical dialogue.