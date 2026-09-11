What's up Chennai: Events between September 11 and September 17

September 11 | Rutland Gate

Fine jewellery takes centre stage as Collage presents Studio Renn, bringing together a design practice based in Indian craft and shaped by a contemporary sensibility. Meet Rahul and Roshni and explore their considered approach to material, form and craftsmanship, with the showcase offering a closer look at pieces that bridge tradition and modernity. On till September 12. September 11, 3 pm to 7 pm; September 12, 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage.