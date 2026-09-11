What's up Chennai: Events between September 11 and September 17

Explore a week of culture in Chennai with contemporary art, underground cinema, live music, heritage crafts, and a classical tribute to MS Subbulakshmi.
September 11 | Mylapore
Experience a double bill of contemporary sculpture across two neighbouring Ashvita’s venues. Benitha Perciyal K’s solo show How Long Will We Live? Or When Will We Die? examines mortality through organic mediums, while C Krishnaswamy’s Continuiverse presents striking geometric forms exploring space and continuity. Till September 30. At Ashvita’s galleries.
September 12 | Kottivakkam
Nizhalgal Underground Film Festival (NUFF), a bold independent cinema festival, featuring screenings of 30 independent short films and documentaries is happening across two days. The gathering also includes panel discussions on World & Tamil Literature on Saturday and Independent Cinema on Sunday with filmmakers like R Gowtham, Kathiravan Annamalai, and Bharathy Kolappan. INR 250 onwards. On till September 13. 9 am onwards. At Flyzerz Dance Studio.
September 12 | Alwarpet
Prepare for a night of electronic sounds as German music label Toy Tonics collaborates with We.Levitate for a five-hour music showcase in the city. The evening features sets by No Added Shugga, The Real Gooth, and Cutout.jpeg, culminating in a back-to-back headline set by Gee Lane and Arpy Brown filled with disco, house, and electronic beats. 6 pm to 11 pm. At Canvas.
September 11 | Rutland Gate
Fine jewellery takes centre stage as Collage presents Studio Renn, bringing together a design practice based in Indian craft and shaped by a contemporary sensibility. Meet Rahul and Roshni and explore their considered approach to material, form and craftsmanship, with the showcase offering a closer look at pieces that bridge tradition and modernity. On till September 12. September 11, 3 pm to 7 pm; September 12, 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage.
September 14 | ECR
Celebrate the auspicious festival with a soulful culinary spread inspired by authentic South Indian temple cuisine at this Ganesh Chaturthi Menu. You can savour traditional preparations like puliyodharai, milagu vadai, sarkarai pongal, and adhirasam. INR 2,999++ per person. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.
September 11 | Chetpet
Revive your living spaces with this exhibition-cum-sale hosted by Antique Home Decor, dedicated to reviving the traditional art of wicker cane weaving. The showcase features premium teak and rosewood furniture—from multi-purpose desks and sofa sets to rare vintage artefacts detailed with mother of pearl and brass inlay—alongside seasonal discounts. Till September 15. At Antique Home Decor, McNichols Road.
September 11 | INOX
Gear up for high-stakes covert action as Karthi returns in the spy thriller sequel Sardar 2. Directed by PS Mithran, the espionage drama follows the former agent on a dangerous new mission alongside an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah and Malavika Mohanan. In theatres.
September 13 | Alwarpet
Honour the extraordinary musical legacy of Sangita Kalanidhi Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi on her 110th birth anniversary with A Guided Listening Session with Amritha Murali and Shreeraam Shankar. The duo’s session explores archival recordings to uncover the nuances, vocal precision, and emotional depth of her iconic renditions. Free entry. Venus Colony.
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