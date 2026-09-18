What's up Chennai: Events between September 18 and September 24

Music, food, film, poetry and history collide as Chennai hosts live gigs, royal banquets, stand-up sets, and guided tours this week
September 20 | TTK Road
Singer and composer Pradeep Kumar returns to an intimate stage with Pradeep Kumar Live - An Eclectic Ensemble Experience. Backed by a full acoustic lineup featuring grand piano, harmonium, mallets, violin, double bass, and drums, the concert showcases new material from his upcoming album, Oar Idam Solven, alongside fresh, unplugged arrangements of his fan favourites. INR 1,000 onwards. From 6 pm. At The Music Academy.
September 18 | Nandanam
Beachside restaurant C-Salt kicks off The Spice Route Chronicles, a six-month culinary series exploring historic trade paths across Asia and North Africa. The inaugural chapter spotlights the Malabar Coast, serving signature delicacies like Meen moilee and Dum biriyani. INR1,800 for two. 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. At Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.
September 19 | Periyamet
Yuvan Shankar Raja presents Walking Through The Rainbow – A Symphonic Experience, a grand orchestral celebration of his musical career. Music lovers can look forward to a full-length live symphony featuring his iconic film background scores, classic melodies, and exclusive unreleased compositions. INR 2,499 onwards. From 7 pm. At Nehru Indoor Stadium.
September 19 | Kodambakkam
Stand-up comedian Akshay Srivastava brings his trademark observational humour and viral stories to the stage with Akshay Srivastava Live. Known for popular online videos like Quiggy and School Bunk, the stand-up show dives into relatable tales of daily life, past relationships, and childhood antics. INR 499. From 6 pm. At Trinity Studio.
September 18 | Kotturpuram
Enjoy A Chinese Emperor’s Table, a culinary showcase celebrating the rich heritage of medieval Chinese royal courts. The menu draws from Manchu, Han, Shandong, and Jiangnan traditions, offering banquet-style dishes like Yu wan jiebai tang (imperial fish ball soup), Lung xu ji (dragon bread sichuan chicken salad), and Ranshao yang rou (scallion blazed mutton). On till September 30. INR1,800 for two. 12 pm to 3 pm and 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. At Soy Soi.
September 20 | Gopalapuram
Tabla Poetry by Bhupendra Singh, a captivating fusion of spoken word and traditional percussion is coming to the city this week. The performance weaves together Hindi and Urdu verses, ghazals, and live tabla rhythms to create a deeply emotional and melodic storytelling session. INR 399 onwards. 5 pm. At The Music Academy.
September 18 | PVR
Director Meghna Gulzar returns to the investigative genre with Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as two opposing police officers investigating a high-profile case. Inspired by true events, the crime thriller pits moral duty against legal boundaries as the pair clash over conflicting ideologies and system pressures. In theatres.
September 20 | Perambur
Uncover the rich heritage of Chennai’s Anglo-Indian community on a guided morning walking tour led by Ashmitha Athreya. The two-hour heritage walk traces the stories, traditions, and distinct culture of the families who helped build and steer the Indian Railways, exploring historic places of work, worship, and recreation throughout the neighbourhood. INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assembling point: Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine.
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