What's up Chennai: Events between September 18 and September 24

September 20 | Perambur

Uncover the rich heritage of Chennai’s Anglo-Indian community on a guided morning walking tour led by Ashmitha Athreya. The two-hour heritage walk traces the stories, traditions, and distinct culture of the families who helped build and steer the Indian Railways, exploring historic places of work, worship, and recreation throughout the neighbourhood. INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assembling point: Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine.