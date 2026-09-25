What's up Chennai: Events between September 25 and October 1

The city’s calendar packs theatre, stand-up comedy, film, and live music alongside designer showcases and handcrafted luxury experiences
October 1 | Teynampet
Lifestyle exhibition Hi Life returns to Chennai with its seasonal edition, Festive Glamour: Curated for You, bringing together over 150 designer labels under one roof. The two-day fashion spectacle features bridalwear, lehengas, handloom sarees, statement jewellery, luxury accessories, and home décor collections gathered from design houses across India. Till October 2. 10 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.
September 26 | Sholinganallur
THE Theatrewalas presents Arusuvai, its maiden Tamil production designed as a six-course dramatic feast. Bringing six distinct short plays to OMR—including Prasanna Rajaram’s The Meeting—the evening promises a varied palette of comedy, suspense, and social commentary performed by a stellar local ensemble cast. INR 300. At 4 pm and 6.30 pm. At Babaji Vidhyashram.
September 25 | Royapettah
Amethyst hosts The Festive Edit, bringing together handpicked collections from across the country for the upcoming season. The shopping showcase will highlight designer apparel, statement jewellery, and handcrafted textiles from labels like Tribe Amrapali, Medha, Sunita Shanker, Translate, Paromita Banerjee, Tulsi, Shades of India, and Pants and Pajamas. Till September 30. `6,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.
September 26 | Kodambakkam
Get ready for 5 Broke Girls , a stand-up show featuring five up-and-coming women comedians; Neha, Praveshika, Shruthi, Syama, and Vanshita. Expect a bilingual lineup of observational humour and self-deprecating wit. Performing in Tamil and English, the quintet spins everyday personal mishaps, financial struggles, and urban survival stories into an engaging evening of comedy. INR 299 onwards. From 6 pm. At Trinity Studio.
September 26 | Chetpet
Spanning 21 vivid scenes, the grand theatrical production Mere Krishn comes to Chennai for a two-day run. Combining live music, dance, multimedia, and drama, the visually rich performance journeys through the divine, human, and philosophical dimensions of Krishna’s life—from his childhood in Vrindavan and the events of the Mahabharat to his final moments in Dwarka. On till September 27. INR 750 onwards. 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
September 25 | Nungambakkam
A two-day culinary showcase of ancestral tribal recipes by Tata Steel Foundation’s Samvaad is all set to take foodies on an eclectic gastronomic journey. Visiting home cooks from the Koya community of Andhra Pradesh and the Karbi community of Assam will take over the kitchen to serve indigenous dishes like bamboo-cooked Kimung, Kangthu, millet-based preparations, and Mahua flower delicacies. On till September 26. 7 pm onwards. At The Ballroom, Taj Coromandel.
September 25 | Mylapore
Duchess Utsav marks its 25th year with a two-day festive shopping showcase. Over 90 female-led businesses, artisans, and designers gather together to present handwoven saris, fine diamond jewellery, woven leather goods, conscious apparel, home décor, and organic gourmet treats. On till September 26. 10 am to 8 pm. At Hotel Savera.
September 25 | PVR
Starring Robert Pattinson, the suspense thriller Primetime offers a sharp look inside the fast-paced world of television journalism and breaking news. Centred around an ambitious news anchor racing against a live broadcast deadline to uncover a high-profile cover-up, the narrative exposes the intense friction between ratings, truth, and corporate power. In theatres.
September 25 | Thiruvanmiyur
Organised by Bhaskar Raju, multi-craft exhibition Kalaa Utsavam brings together artisans, handloom weavers, and tribal craftspersons from across India for a 10-day shopping carnival. The open-air bazaar features hand-embroidered textiles, Sandur mirrored work, organic Kalamkari prints, oxidised jewellery, terracotta pottery, Moonj baskets, and regional saris alongside artisanal plant stalls. On till October 4. Free entry. 11 am to 9 pm. At CERC Campus Exhibition Ground.
September 25 | Teynampet
Culminating the ten-day Jazztober Fest, the J4JAZZ Weekender brings live music and curated gastronomy to Chennai. Featuring performances by Around the World, Radha Thomas Quartet, Shanks & Lauren, Inga, Purple Mints, and Skip, the three-night showcase pairs live sessions with signature tapas, heavy appetizers, free-flowing craft cocktails, and dinner options. Till September 27. ₹5,000++ onwards. 6 pm. At The Lobby Lounge, Hyatt Regency Chennai.