What's up Chennai: Events between September 25 and October 1

September 25 | Nungambakkam

A two-day culinary showcase of ancestral tribal recipes by Tata Steel Foundation’s Samvaad is all set to take foodies on an eclectic gastronomic journey. Visiting home cooks from the Koya community of Andhra Pradesh and the Karbi community of Assam will take over the kitchen to serve indigenous dishes like bamboo-cooked Kimung, Kangthu, millet-based preparations, and Mahua flower delicacies. On till September 26. 7 pm onwards. At The Ballroom, Taj Coromandel.