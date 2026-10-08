What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15

October 9 | Panjagutta
Adarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 follows a seemingly picture-perfect family whose lives come apart after an incident exposes secrets and tensions.
In theatres. Details: Online.
October 11 | Somajiguda
Bengali Bhoj invites you to indulge in authentic flavours and festive delicacies from Bengal.
Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm. At Aish - The Park.
Indulge in a culinary journey that takes inspiration from tradition, devotion and regional heritage cuisine this Navratri.
Prices start at `1,750. 7.30 pm onwards. At Viva Vivanta Hyderabad.
October 10 | Madhapur
Sapan Verma’s Out of Syllabus steps into the role of professor, bestowing life lessons that cover a range of topics, with funny takes and banter
Tickets start at `799. 7 pm. At District 150 by QUORUM.
October 10 | Madhapur
Sameera Bharadwaj Live brings you the best of the singer's live vocals and crowd pleasers as she takes centre stage.
Tickets start at `299. 9 pm. At Akan Brewing Co.
Chirag Panjwani Live captures the adventure of being in your 30s thhrough witty takes and pwersonal anecdotes.
Tickets start at `499. 8 .30 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.
October 10 | Somajiguda
The Social Beer-ympics allows you to relish an evening of beverages, bites and socialising of the best kind with a lineup of fun games and plenty of beer.
Prices start at `499++. 3 pm onwards. At Mindspace Social.
October 14 to 18 | Shamirpet
Koji x Yuzu, a five-night Pan-Asian chef exchange brings two Asian kitchens together under one roof for an extensive culinary journey.
Prices as per À la carte menu. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Yuzu, Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley.
October 11 | Serilingampalle
The Night of January 16th brings Ayn Rand’s courtroom thriller to the stage where every testimony hides secrets while intrigue lurks around every corner.
Tickets start at `300. 7 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.