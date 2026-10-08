What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Secrets & lies

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Secrets & lies

October 9 | Panjagutta

Adarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 follows a seemingly picture-perfect family whose lives come apart after an incident exposes secrets and tensions.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Brunch bonanza

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Brunch bonanza

October 11 | Somajiguda

Bengali Bhoj invites you to indulge in authentic flavours and festive delicacies from Bengal.

Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm. At Aish - The Park.

3. Festive feast

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Festive feast

Indulge in a culinary journey that takes inspiration from tradition, devotion and regional heritage cuisine this Navratri.

Prices start at `1,750. 7.30 pm onwards. At Viva Vivanta Hyderabad.

4. Laugh out loud

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Laugh out loud

October 10 | Madhapur

Sapan Verma’s Out of Syllabus steps into the role of professor, bestowing life lessons that cover a range of topics, with funny takes and banter

Tickets start at `799. 7 pm. At District 150 by QUORUM.

5. Belt it

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Belt it

October 10 | Madhapur

Sameera Bharadwaj Live brings you the best of the singer's live vocals and crowd pleasers as she takes centre stage.

Tickets start at `299. 9 pm. At Akan Brewing Co.

6. Splits & giggles

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Splits & giggles

Chirag Panjwani Live captures the adventure of being in your 30s thhrough witty takes and pwersonal anecdotes.

Tickets start at `499. 8 .30 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.

7. Say cheers

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Say cheers

October 10 | Somajiguda

The Social Beer-ympics allows you to relish an evening of beverages, bites and socialising of the best kind with a lineup of fun games and plenty of beer.

Prices start at `499++. 3 pm onwards. At Mindspace Social.

8. Asian exploration

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Asian exploration

October 14 to 18 | Shamirpet

Koji x Yuzu, a five-night Pan-Asian chef exchange brings two Asian kitchens together under one roof for an extensive culinary journey.

Prices as per À la carte menu. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Yuzu, Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley.

9. Curtain call

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 9 and October 15
Curtain call

October 11 | Serilingampalle

The Night of January 16th brings Ayn Rand’s courtroom thriller to the stage where every testimony hides secrets while intrigue lurks around every corner.

Tickets start at `300. 7 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.

Hyderabad
gigs
Events

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com