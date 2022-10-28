Catch Madhur Sharma live at PPT
The YouTube sensation will spin out some of his bests like Kali Kali Zulfon Ke and Mere Baad Kisko Sataoge
Catch the melodious Madhur Sharma live at PPT- Perfect Place in Town as he takes you on a magical ride accompanied by tasty bites and boozy beverages.
What: Madhur Sharma Live
Where: PPT- Perfect Place in Town
When: October 30 (6 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @madhur_sharmaofficial