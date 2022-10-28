Home Events Kolkata

Catch Madhur Sharma live at PPT

The YouTube sensation will spin out some of his bests like Kali Kali Zulfon Ke and Mere Baad Kisko Sataoge

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  28th October 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  28th October 2022 12:00 AM
Madhur Sharma

Catch the melodious Madhur Sharma live at PPT- Perfect Place in Town as he takes you on a magical ride accompanied by tasty bites and boozy beverages. The YouTube sensation will spin out some of his bests like Kali Kali Zulfon Ke and Mere Baad Kisko Sataoge

What: Madhur Sharma Live

Where: PPT- Perfect Place in Town

When: October 30 (6 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @madhur_sharmaofficial

