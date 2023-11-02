Visit Songs of the Yin art exhibition

Chandrima Bhattacharyya curates a unique art exhibition called Songs of the Yin at the Harrington Street Art Centre. Carefully curated artworks from 20 artists including Bhattacharyya’s own will be on display till November 10. Participating artists include Gouri Vemula, Mukta Jana, Priyanka Bardiya, Sujata Kar Saha, Sunita Arora, Moumita Sarkar, Srijoni Roy, and others.

What: Songs of the Yin

When: November 4- 10, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: Harrington Street Art Centre, 2 nd floor