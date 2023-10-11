Head over to the Kolkata Tattoo Festival this weekend
Tattoo artists, dance-offs, music performances, food, flea markets and much more
Published : 11th October 2023
Kolkata is all set to witness a one-of-its-kind Kolkata Tattoo Festival this weekend. Make your way to the Eastern Metropolitan Club between October 13 and 15 and see over 150 tattoo artists at work. The event will be full of flea markets, live dance-offs, musical performances, food, street art, and more. Well-known bands like Underground Authority and singers like Durnibar Saha will grace the event. So hurry and grab your tickets now.
What: Kolkata Tattoo Festival
When: Oct 13- 15, 2023
Where: Eastern Metropolitan Club, 10 am to 10 pm
Tickets: Visit the Kolkata Tattoo Festival page on Instagram to procure tickets