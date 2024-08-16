Here's what you can look forward to in Kolkata this week

Check out some fun things to do this week:
Catch comedian Samay Raina at Kalamandir Auditorium, from 4 pm onwards. Known for his sharp wit, Samay will perform his latest global and soon-to-be-retired set, promising an evening of laughter and fun. Tickets are available online.
Visit Gallery Gold for the Agomoni exhibition organised by the Crafts Council of West Bengal. This annual event showcases Puja-themed art and craft, featuring work from talented local artists. Experience the cultural richness of Bengal as the city prepares for Durga Puja. Until August 18. Open to all.
Head over to the Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport for the Hilsa Festival, to celebrate Bengal’s beloved fish. The menu, curated by executive chef Sabyasachi Nag, includes delicacies like Jhal Makha Bhapa Elish Paturi and Bhaja Elisher Pulao. Until August 31
Head to Vedic Village Spa Resort to experience the Monsoon Food Festival. Indulge in the Pakora Festival at CHAI, featuring a variety of pakoras including paneer pasinda pakora, and chingri daler pakora or enjoy rainy cocktails at AGNEE with unique drinks like Ginger Moscow Mule and Purple Rain. Until August 31
Directed by Kaushik Sen, Swapnasandhani presents Shakespeare’s Hamlet at Rabindra Sadan with a modern take on the classic ‘To Be or Not To Be’ dilemma. Featuring Riddhi Sen, Kaushik Sen, Reshmi Sen, and others, this performance explores the relevance of Hamlet’s struggles in today’s socio-economic context. 5:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.
At Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata, KK Live Forever will pay homage to the iconic voice of KK. Featuring his original band members—Kalyan Baruah (Guitar), John Thirumalai (Bass), Rinku Rajput (Keyboard), Lindsay D'mello (Drums)—and vocalist Siddharth Menon from Thaikkudam Bridge, this tribute concert promises to recreate the magic of KK's timeless hits. Celebrate KK's musical legacy, 8 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.
Delve into the themes of solitude and separation in Rabindranath Tagore’s songs with Ekela Kon Pothik Tumi at Uttam Mancha. Vocalist Jayati Chakraborty and narrator Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee will guide you through an evening of music and narration, honouring Tagore’s timeless genius on a deeply emotional journey. 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.