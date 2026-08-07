What’s up Kolkata: Events between August 7 - August 13

Music, theatre, comedy and dance take over Kolkata this week with a packed line-up of cultural events
events in kolkata
From monsoon music to theatre, here’s what’s on in KolkataPexels

1. Monsoon memories

Ekdin Brishti Te Anjan Dutt
Anjan Dutt, Neel Dutt and Amyt Datta bring Ekdin Brishti Te to Kolkata for an evening of music, memories and monsoon nostalgiaPritam Sarkar

The D-TRIO, featuring Anjan Dutt, Neel Dutt, and Amyt Datta, brings Ekdin Brishti Te on Aug 7, a monsoon-inspired evening of music, nostalgia, and memories to Kolkata. The performance explores childhood, love, and the many emotions associated with the city’s rainy season, while presenting Anjan Dutt beyond his music. The concert begins at 7 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts.

2. Classical beats

Armaan Khan Rashid Khan son
Armaan Khan brings the rich traditions of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana to the stage with an evening of Hindustani classical music

Back to the Roots presents an evening of Hindustani classical music on Aug 8 with Armaan Khan, a leading young voice of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and son and disciple of Ustad Rashid Khan. The performance features soulful renditions of ragas, thumris, and dadras, celebrating India’s classical music heritage. It begins at 6.30 pm at KCC.

3. Tagore reimagined

Lopamudra Mitra, Monomoy Bhattacharya and Soumi Mukherjee concert
Lopamudra Mitra, Monomoy Bhattacharya and Soumi Mukherjee come together for an evening inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless works

Ke Bole Go Sei Probhate Nei Ami will be an evening inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s works. Featuring Lopamudra Mitra, Monomoy Bhattacharya, Soumi Mukherjee, and Parthasarathi Mukherjee, with narration by Mounita Mukherjee, it begins at 6.30 pm at Jai Hind Auditorium on Aug 8.

4. Dad jokes

Angad Singh Ranyal Kolkata show
Comedian Angad Singh Ranyal turns the chaos of fatherhood, family life and everyday quirks into an hour of comedy

In Silly Papa, comedian Angad Singh Ranyal turns fatherhood into an hour of family-friendly comedy on Aug 9. He also looks back at his own party days and takes potshots at everyday social quirks. The show begins at 6 pm at The Satire Club.

5. Shadowed dreams

Chhayamanab play Kolkata
Chhayamanab follows a Natua performer on a surreal journey after he mysteriously loses his shadowPexels

Chhayamanab explores the mysterious relationship between a person and their shadow through the story of a Natua, a traditional folk performer who loses his shadow. Once drawn to the world of fairy tales and dreams, the character is forced to confront an unusual loss. The performance begins at 3 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on Aug 9.

6. Dancing traditions

Parampara Sanchari Adhikari, Koushik Chakraborty and Madhumita Basu
Parampara celebrates the richness of Indian classical dance through movement, storytelling and expressive choreographyPexels

Parampara, presented by Shankarayana, celebrates Indian classical dance through movement, storytelling, and expressive choreography on Aug 12. Conceptualised and directed by Sanchari Adhikari, with Koushik Chakraborty as advisor and Madhumita Basu as anchor, the performance begins at 5.30 pm at Rabindra Sadan.

7. Rebel roots

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Anandamath theatre
Purba Paschim brings Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Anandamath to the stage, exploring rebellion, identity and patriotismPexels

Anandamath, presented by theatre group Purba Paschim, brings Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s landmark novel to the stage in an adaptation conceived by Soumitra Mitra and directed by Debashis Roy. The production on Aug 12 explores the Sannyasi Rebellion, identity, courage, and patriotism through music, performances, and visual storytelling. It begins at 6.30 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts.

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