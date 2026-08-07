What’s up Kolkata: Events between August 7 - August 13

The D-TRIO, featuring Anjan Dutt, Neel Dutt, and Amyt Datta, brings Ekdin Brishti Te on Aug 7, a monsoon-inspired evening of music, nostalgia, and memories to Kolkata. The performance explores childhood, love, and the many emotions associated with the city’s rainy season, while presenting Anjan Dutt beyond his music. The concert begins at 7 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts.
Back to the Roots presents an evening of Hindustani classical music on Aug 8 with Armaan Khan, a leading young voice of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and son and disciple of Ustad Rashid Khan. The performance features soulful renditions of ragas, thumris, and dadras, celebrating India’s classical music heritage. It begins at 6.30 pm at KCC.
Ke Bole Go Sei Probhate Nei Ami will be an evening inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s works. Featuring Lopamudra Mitra, Monomoy Bhattacharya, Soumi Mukherjee, and Parthasarathi Mukherjee, with narration by Mounita Mukherjee, it begins at 6.30 pm at Jai Hind Auditorium on Aug 8.
In Silly Papa, comedian Angad Singh Ranyal turns fatherhood into an hour of family-friendly comedy on Aug 9. He also looks back at his own party days and takes potshots at everyday social quirks. The show begins at 6 pm at The Satire Club.
Chhayamanab explores the mysterious relationship between a person and their shadow through the story of a Natua, a traditional folk performer who loses his shadow. Once drawn to the world of fairy tales and dreams, the character is forced to confront an unusual loss. The performance begins at 3 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on Aug 9.
Parampara, presented by Shankarayana, celebrates Indian classical dance through movement, storytelling, and expressive choreography on Aug 12. Conceptualised and directed by Sanchari Adhikari, with Koushik Chakraborty as advisor and Madhumita Basu as anchor, the performance begins at 5.30 pm at Rabindra Sadan.
Anandamath, presented by theatre group Purba Paschim, brings Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s landmark novel to the stage in an adaptation conceived by Soumitra Mitra and directed by Debashis Roy. The production on Aug 12 explores the Sannyasi Rebellion, identity, courage, and patriotism through music, performances, and visual storytelling. It begins at 6.30 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts.
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