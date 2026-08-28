What’s up Kolkata: Events between August 28 - September 3

Celebrate Bengal’s beloved hilsa at Ilish Parbon, a special culinary festival at Alfresco, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata. The menu features traditional and contemporary preparations, including Ilish paturi, Aam ilish, Ilish bhuna and an indulgent Ilish thali. The festival runs till September, offering guests a taste of Bengal's monsoon favourite.
Agomoni, presented by the Crafts Council of West Bengal, is an exhibition sale featuring handloom saris, textiles, crafts and accessories from a wide range of makers and labels. The event takes place from 3 pm to 8 pm on August 28 and 29 at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture, with an inauguration on Aug 28 by Moon Moon Sen at 4 pm.
Someplace Else marks 32 years of its contribution to Kolkata’s live music scene with a special Michael Jackson Tribute Night. The evening celebrates the music and legacy of the King of Pop through a dedicated tribute performance. The event takes place at The Park.
Pranav Sharma returns with Doing Other Things at The Satire Club on Aug 30, a comedy set featuring fresh jokes alongside some of his popular classic bits. Known for his laid-back style, he experiments with new stories and improvisation through the show. The performance begins at 4 pm.
Taramoyee Anger Management School uses political satire to explore anger, frustration and emotional fatigue in contemporary society. The play follows three individuals seeking counselling at an unusual anger management institution, where personal struggles gradually reveal wider social and political tensions. Featuring Anindya Banerjee, Sagnik, Sourav Chakraborty and others, it begins at 2.30 pm at Tapan Theatre on Aug 30.
Piya Tora Kaisa Abhiman - Memories and Ritu traces the creative friendship between Rituparno Ghosh and Debojyoti Mishra through music, recitation, dance, and theatre. Featuring artistes like Shubha Mudgal, Manomay Bhattacharya, Jayati Chakrabarty, and others. The programme begins at 6 pm at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Aug 30.
Shataborsher Aloy Mahanayak Uttam Kumar celebrates the enduring legacy of Bengal’s beloved screen icon through music, performances and personal recollections. The programme features Madhabi Mukherjee, Srikanta Acharya, Kharaj Mukherjee, Lopamudra Mitra, Raghav Chatterjee, and several other artists. Organised by the Tollygunge Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Cultural & Welfare Society, it begins at 5 pm at Nazrul Mancha on Sep 3.
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