Rabindra Tirtha hosts International Intangible Cultural Heritage Mask Dance Festival featuring traditional performances from India and abroad. Visitors can watch Purulia’s Chhau, Dinajpur’s Gomira, Madhya Pradesh’s Karma Shaila, Sri Lanka’s Tukka Wadu Kolam and South Korea’s Haeseo Talchum. The festival will also offer a glimpse into mask-making with demonstrations by artisans. The event runs from 4 pm to 8 pm till Nov 20.
Singer Akanksha Grover brings an evening of ghazals and classic Bollywood melodies to Baithak Live. The performance revisits timeless songs in an intimate, mehfil -style setting, offering audiences an opportunity to enjoy familiar tunes and soulful compositions. 7 pm onwards on Nov 20 at Kala Mandir Auditorium.
Salsa in the Lakes returns with a morning of Latin music, dancing and socialising by the water. Organised by Salsawala and Priyam Bose, the open-air gathering welcomes beginners as well as experienced dancers. The session begins at 7 am on Nov 21 at Rabindra Sarobar Lake, Gate No. 6, and is free and open to all.
Comedian Sundeep Sharma brings his stand-up show, Tab Tum Kahan Thhey, to the city. The performance takes on contemporary India through humour, touching on politics, religion, corruption, gender roles and public outrage. The show begins at 8.30 pm on Nov 22 at Kala Kunj Auditorium.
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kolkata, in collaboration with Tabla Inc., presents UDAAN, an evening of Indian classical music. The musical presentation features Pandit Ritesh Mishra and Pandit Rajnish Mishra, accompanied by a line-up of accomplished musicians. The programme begins at 6 pm on Nov 22 at GD Birla Sabhaghar.
Antar Rang presents Kalchakra, a Bengali theatrical production based on Henrik Ibsen’s classic play An Enemy of the People. The production examines the conflict between truth, public opinion and established power, questioning how personal and political interests shape what society chooses to believe. The play begins at 6.30 pm at Tapan Theatre on Nov 24.
Kolkata Centre for Creativity presents The Heart Song, a musical collaboration between baul singer Parvathy Baul and jazz saxophonist George Brooks as part of the ongoing Ami Arts Festival. Bringing together the mystic poetry and folk traditions of Bengal with contemporary jazz. The evening begins at 6.30 pm at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Nov 26.
The fourth edition of Echoes From Maihar celebrates the musical heritage of the Maihar Gharana with a day-long festival featuring eminent Indian classical musicians. Curated by sitar maestro Partha Bose, the programme includes sarod and flute recitals, a sitar jugalbandi and a Chaturangui performance. Organised by Kuhak (Alipore) in memory of Pandit Monoj Shankar, the festival runs from 11 am to 9 pm at Gyan Manch on Nov 24.
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