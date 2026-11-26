The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) presents CIMA Art Mela 2026, a three-day exhibition featuring works by established and emerging artists from across India. With artworks priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5 lakh, the event aims to make art more accessible to collectors and first-time buyers. The exhibition remains open from 11 am to 8 pm at Sunny Towers, till November 29.