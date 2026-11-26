Once Upon India brings its Sufi Qawwali Mehfil to Kolkata, featuring the 20-member KM Sufi Ensemble from A.R. Rahman's KM Music Conservatory. The two-hour performance will celebrate the works of Amir Khusrau, Bulleh Shah and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, alongside Rahman's devotional compositions such as Kun Faya Kun. The evening begins 7 pm onwards on Nov 29 at RangDarbaar, Raajkutir.
The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) presents CIMA Art Mela 2026, a three-day exhibition featuring works by established and emerging artists from across India. With artworks priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5 lakh, the event aims to make art more accessible to collectors and first-time buyers. The exhibition remains open from 11 am to 8 pm at Sunny Towers, till November 29.
Swapnasandhani presents a contemporary Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet as part of the AMI Arts Festival 2026, presented by KCC. Directed by Koushik Sen, the play on Nov 27 explores power, betrayal, justice, memory and violence. The performance takes place at Gyan Manch, 6.30 pm onwards.
Stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor brings his live show Bunty to the city, with observations drawn from everyday life and personal experiences. Known for his relatable humour, popular YouTube videos and Amazon Prime special, Gaurav turns his past experiences in journalism and retail into comic material. The show begins at 9 pm at Kala Mandir Auditorium.
25 Main Street Cafe in Salt Lake presents a curated high tea experience featuring seven varieties of tea, including single-origin Darjeeling and floral infusions such as jasmine, lavender, chamomile and hibiscus. The spread also includes savoury bites like Kolkata-style bhetki fish fry and Garlic butter prawn poppers, alongside Biscoff cheesecake and freshly baked cookies.
Marking 34 years of the landmark album Tomake Chai, National Award-winning musician Kabir Suman presents a solo concert celebrating his contribution to Bengali music. The evening features songs such as Tomake Chai, E Tumi Kamon Tumi, Jaatishwar and Haal Cherona Bondhu. The concert begins at 6.30 pm at Kala Mandir Auditorium.
Based on the popular story of a working women’s hostel, Basanta Bilap follows four young women living at the hostel and four boys from the neighbourhood. Their frequent clashes lead to a series of humorous situations, eventually giving way to romance. 6.30 pm onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts.
Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, Jaane Pehchane Anjane features Anupam Kher and Swaroop Sampat in a story about four neighbours dealing with loneliness, relationships and changing social expectations. An Anu Malik musical, the production uses humour and everyday conversations to explore their search for companionship and happiness. It begins at 6.30 pm at GD Birla Sabhaghar.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.