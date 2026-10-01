What’s up Kolkata: Events between October 2 - October 8

Ekshoi Eksho Uttam marks the centenary of Bengali cinema’s Mahanayak, Uttam Kumar, through an evening of music and memories. Presented by APPS, the programme features Usha Uthup, Srikanta Acharya, Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi and several other artists. The tribute begins at 5.30 pm at Mahajati Sadan on Oct 3.
Do Punjabi Dikhao Toh brings stand-up comedian Krishnendu Paul to Kolkata with his solo show about growing up Bengali outside Bengal and navigating cultural differences. Known for his popular Instagram reel, Krishnendu Paul turns everyday culture shocks and observations into comedy. The show begins at 6 pm at Anamika Kala Sangam on Oct 3.
Tobo Joyo Gaane celebrates the spirit of Durga Puja through the music, stories and traditions of Bengal across two evenings at Rabindra Sadan, from 6 pm onwards. The October 3 presentation features Subhamita Banerjee, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi and Sampa Kundu with Pujor Gaan and Akalbodhan, while October 4 brings a special presentation of Mahishasura Mardini, alongside performances by Srijan Chatterjee and Mounita Chatterjee.
Parents Advice, a stand-up show by Mohammad Sahil, explores the comic side of family life, from school runs and bedtime battles to the everyday chaos of parenting. With relatable observations and a light-hearted take on family experiences, the show promises an evening of comedy. It begins at 8 pm at The Satire Club on Oct 4.
Prothoma Pandav Bodhu explores the untold story of Hidimbi, Bhima’s first wife and the eldest bride of the Pandava clan. It presents Hidimbi as a woman whose story deserves to be remembered. The show begins at 7 pm at Gyan Manch on Oct 7.
Sawar tells a story of faith, power, displacement and survival, centred on people holding on to their homes amid changing circumstances. Satyam Bhattacharya stars in this Bengali production, which weaves together memories, the fading sound of a flute, the Ichamati’s recurring waves and an old yellow taxi. The play begins at 6.30 pm at Academy of Fine Arts.
Ekok Srikanta, Songe Raja brings together the soulful voice of Srikanta Acharya and Raja Das’s engaging storytelling for an evening of songs, memories, humour and emotions. The programme moves between familiar Bengali melodies and stories, creating a warm, conversational experience rooted in nostalgia and Bengali culture. It begins at 6.30 pm at Mahanayak Uttam Mancha on Oct 9.
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