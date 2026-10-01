What’s up Kolkata: Events between October 2 - October 8

Catch live music, Bengali theatre, stand-up comedy and cultural shows across Kolkata from October 2 to 8
events in kolkata
Things to do in Kolkata: Music, theatre and comedy this week

1. Tribute to a legend

Ekshoi Eksho Uttam
Usha Uthup, Srikanta Acharya, Sriradha Bandyopadhyay and other artistes will pay tribute to Uttam Kumar

Ekshoi Eksho Uttam marks the centenary of Bengali cinema’s Mahanayak, Uttam Kumar, through an evening of music and memories. Presented by APPS, the programme features Usha Uthup, Srikanta Acharya, Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi and several other artists. The tribute begins at 5.30 pm at Mahajati Sadan on Oct 3.

2. Culture shock

Krishnendu Paul Do Punjabi Dikhao Toh to Kolkata
Stand-up comedian Krishnendu Paul brings his solo show Do Punjabi Dikhao Toh to Kolkata

Do Punjabi Dikhao Toh brings stand-up comedian Krishnendu Paul to Kolkata with his solo show about growing up Bengali outside Bengal and navigating cultural differences. Known for his popular Instagram reel, Krishnendu Paul turns everyday culture shocks and observations into comedy. The show begins at 6 pm at Anamika Kala Sangam on Oct 3.

3. Agomoni tunes

Tobo Joyo Gaane
Subhamita Banerjee, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi and Sampa Kundu will present an evening of Puja songs and Bengali traditions

Tobo Joyo Gaane celebrates the spirit of Durga Puja through the music, stories and traditions of Bengal across two evenings at Rabindra Sadan, from 6 pm onwards. The October 3 presentation features Subhamita Banerjee, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi and Sampa Kundu with Pujor Gaan and Akalbodhan, while October 4 brings a special presentation of Mahishasura Mardini, alongside performances by Srijan Chatterjee and Mounita Chatterjee.

4. Parenting punchlines

Parents Advice, a stand-up show by Mohammad Sahil
Mohammad Sahil explores the everyday chaos of parenting through stand-up comedy

Parents Advice, a stand-up show by Mohammad Sahil, explores the comic side of family life, from school runs and bedtime battles to the everyday chaos of parenting. With relatable observations and a light-hearted take on family experiences, the show promises an evening of comedy. It begins at 8 pm at The Satire Club on Oct 4.

5. Hidimbi reclaimed

Prothoma Pandav Bodhu Kolkata theatre
Prothoma Pandav Bodhu revisits the story of Hidimbi, Bhima’s first wife, through theatre

Prothoma Pandav Bodhu explores the untold story of Hidimbi, Bhima’s first wife and the eldest bride of the Pandava clan. It presents Hidimbi as a woman whose story deserves to be remembered. The show begins at 7 pm at Gyan Manch on Oct 7.

6. Faith tested

Satyam Bhattacharya stars in Sawar
Satyam Bhattacharya stars in Sawar, a Bengali play exploring faith, displacement and survival

Sawar tells a story of faith, power, displacement and survival, centred on people holding on to their homes amid changing circumstances. Satyam Bhattacharya stars in this Bengali production, which weaves together memories, the fading sound of a flute, the Ichamati’s recurring waves and an old yellow taxi. The play begins at 6.30 pm at Academy of Fine Arts.

7. Nostalgia unplugged

Ekok Srikanta, Songe Raja concert
Srikanta Acharya and Raja come together for an evening of Bengali songs, stories and nostalgia

Ekok Srikanta, Songe Raja brings together the soulful voice of Srikanta Acharya and Raja Das’s engaging storytelling for an evening of songs, memories, humour and emotions. The programme moves between familiar Bengali melodies and stories, creating a warm, conversational experience rooted in nostalgia and Bengali culture. It begins at 6.30 pm at Mahanayak Uttam Mancha on Oct 9.

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events in Kolkata

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