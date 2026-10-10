What’s up Kolkata: Events between October 9 - October 15

From Mahalaya melodies to comic confessions, Kolkata has a packed week ahead
Kolkata events between October 9 - October 15
Seven Kolkata events to put on your calendar this week

1. Nostalgic notes

Sukhtarader Adda at Uttam Mancha
Sukhtarader Adda celebrates Bengali music and Mahalaya memories with a musical evening at Uttam Mancha

Sukhtarader Adda, presented by Rangmashal Foundation with Sudhu Tomakei Bhalobeshe Collective, celebrates Bengali music and memories of Mahalaya. The evening brings familiar songs and lesser-known melodies together in a live gathering where audiences can sing along and revisit old favourites. The programme begins at 6 pm at Uttam Mancha on Oct 10.

2. Comic chaos

Bengali play Cholo Potol Tuli at Tapan Theatre
The Bengali play Cholo Potol Tuli brings humour and a story of self-interest to Tapan Theatre

Cholo Potol Tuli is a humorous Bengali play set in the 1950s and 1960s. It follows a self-centred young man who takes extreme measures after hearing that a disease has broken out next door, creating a series of comic situations. The play explores how selfishness can leave a person isolated. It begins at 3 pm at Tapan Theatre on Oct 10.

3. Just for laughs

All Notes Combined, a live stand-up comedy recording by Rivu Ganguly, brings together clean and unclean material on married life, school and living with parents. The hour-long show, which marks the final live performance of this material, will be recorded for possible streaming release. It takes place at Anamika Kala Sangam at 4 pm and 6.30 pm on Oct 10.

4. Musical exchange

U.S. Seventh Fleet Band presents Orient Express at KCC
The U.S. Seventh Fleet Band presents Orient Express, a free live musical performance at Kolkata Centre for Creativity

The US Consulate General Kolkata and Kolkata Centre for Creativity present Orient Express by the U.S. Seventh Fleet Band . This free live event promises a high-energy musical journey connecting cultures and continents. The performance begins at 2 pm in the Amphitheatre at Kolkata Centre for Creativity on Oct 13, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

5. Strange encounters

2034, a theatrical production inspired by the work of Badal Sarkar
2034, a theatrical production inspired by the work of Badal Sarkar, brings magic, humour and unexpected twists to the Academy of Fine Arts

2034 begins as a magic show before gradually opening into a strange and unexpected reality. Inspired by the theatre of Badal Sarkar, the play follows magician couple Moinak and Niharika and their encounter with influential businessman Narottam Mallik. Mixing light humour, audience interaction and twists, 2034 begins at 6.30 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on Oct 14.

6. Pujo vibes

Tavern-Behind-Trincas celebrates Trincas’ centenary
Tavern-Behind-Trincas celebrates Trincas’ centenary with six days of Bengali music and festive food on Park Street from October 15

Durga Puja 2026 marks Trincas’ century in Kolkata with six days of Bengali music and food. From 15 to 20 October, Tavern-er-Taal will perform twice daily, moving from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Manna Dey to Lata Mangeshkar, Mohiner Ghoraguli, Cactus and Fossils. The Park Street listening room also offers a Bengali menu for INR 2,500 for two.

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