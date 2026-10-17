What’s up Kolkata: Events between October 17 - October 22

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat presents SharodMohona, a Durga Puja culinary celebration featuring Bengali, Pan-Asian and Awadhi cuisine, alongside music and festive dining experiences. Till October 20, guests can explore Bengali favourites and Baul music at Seasonal Tastes, Asian specialities at Nori, and Awadhi-inspired dishes at Ruh B Ruh, with additional festive offerings across the hotel’s restaurants.
The Koi Pond Resin Art workshop introduces participants to the craft of creating miniature aquatic scenes using epoxy resin, pigments, and decorative elements. The session begins at 4 pm on Oct 17 at Third Wave Coffee, where participants can create their own three-dimensional pond-inspired artwork. As the resin takes 24 hours to cure completely, participants are requested to collect their finished pieces the following day.
Brother-sister duo Prachi & Raghav, also known as Backstage Siblings brings a devotional twist to Navratri celebrations with The Bhakti Dance Floor. Promising an evening of soulful music and energetic performances, the special event takes place from 6 pm onwards on Oct 18 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. The celebration invites audiences to experience a lively blend of devotion, music, and dance during the festive season.
Comedian Harshit Mahawar brings his observational humour and playful take on everyday life to the stage with the comedy show AIR 1, drawing from experiences ranging from corporate culture to the quirks of the LinkedIn algorithm. The show begins at 6 pm on Oct 18 at The Satire Club.
The Bengali play Kittankhola explores love, caste discrimination, exploitation and the struggles of rural life through the lives of a travelling theatre troupe and a village community. As Sonai’s relationships become entangled with social restrictions and the greed of a moneylender, the characters face difficult choices. The performance takes place at the Academy of Fine Arts, from 6.15 pm onwards on Oct 19.
Marich Sangbad reimagines the Ramayana through the story of Marich, who is forced by Ravan to take the form of a golden deer. The play explores power, oppression, moral choices and resistance, drawing parallels between mythological characters and contemporary struggles. The performance takes place from 6.45 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on Oct 20.
Rabindranath Tagore’s Raktakarabi returns to the stage with a story set in Yakshapuri, a city ruled by greed and fear, where workers are reduced to numbers in the pursuit of gold. Chaiti Ghoshal plays Nandini, whose presence challenges the oppressive system and rekindles the desire for freedom and dignity. The performance begins at 3 pm on Oct 20 at the Academy of Fine Arts.
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