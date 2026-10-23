What’s up Kolkata: Events between October 23 - October 29

Make room for comedy shows, meditation sessions and thought-provoking plays across Kolkata from October 23 to 29
events in Kolkata
7 events to check out in Kolkata from October 23–29

1. Adulting antics

Comedian Chirag Panjwani Kolkata show
Chirag Panjwani brings his take on adulthood, work and everyday struggles to Kolkata with his stand-up show

Comedian Chirag Panjwani brings his stand-up show to ICCR from 6.30 pm on Oct 24 onwards. Drawing from his nine years in comedy, he shares stories about navigating his 30s, trying to maintain a regular gym routine and leaving the corporate world behind. The set also features personal anecdotes about growing up with doctor parents.

2. Comic observations

Biswa Kalyan Rath Kolkata show
Biswa Kalyan Rath brings his stand-up show Inventions to Kolkata for an evening of comedy and sharp observations

Stand-up comedian, writer, and YouTuber Biswa Kalyan Rath presents Inventions at Kala Mandir Auditorium from 7.30 pm onwards on Oct 24. Known for his popular YouTube series Pretentious Movie Reviews, which he created with fellow comedian Kanan Gill, Biswa brings his distinctive comic style to the stage for an evening of stand-up.

3. Puppy playtime

Pawga Blissful Monkey Studio puppy yoga
Puppy yoga at Blissful Monkey Studio combines gentle stretches and mindfulness with the company of shelter and foster puppies

Pawga hosts a beginner-friendly puppy yoga session at Blissful Monkey Studio from 11 am onwards on Oct 25. Participants can practise gentle stretches and mindfulness while shelter and foster puppies socialise around them. Led by a professional, the session requires no prior yoga experience. A portion of the ticket proceeds also supports animal welfare, while the event helps the puppies meet potential adopters.

4. Meditative chants

Prateek Chaitanya Dhyan Sangeet Kolkata show
Dhyan Sangeet invites participants to explore Omkar chanting and guided meditation at Kala Mandir Auditorium

Prateek Chaitanya leads Dhyan Sangeet , a meditation programme centred on Omkar chanting, at Kala Mandir Auditorium from 10.30 am onwards on Oct 25. The session introduces participants to the pronunciation and practice of Om through guided meditation, without musical instruments or external music. It concludes with a devotional bhajan, offering an opportunity to pause, reflect and find inner calm.

5. Deadly deception

Shesh Aagantuk at Madhusudan Mancha
Shesh Aagantuk explores betrayal, personal struggles and revenge in a gripping theatrical production at Madhusudan Mancha

Theatre production Shesh Aagantuk explores the life of Shankha, a thriller writer who struggles against personal defeat and the injustices of society. His wife, Sarbani, becomes involved with his publisher, and the two hire a contract killer to eliminate him. What follows forms the heart of this story about betrayal, resistance, and the possibility of winning against the odds. The play will be staged at Madhusudan Mancha at 6 pm on Oct 6.

6. Other perspective

bengali play Asur at Academy of Fine Arts
Asur revisits the Ramayana through Ravana's perspective

Based on Anand Neelakantan’s novel Asura: The Tale of the Vanquished , the play Asur revisits the Ramayana from the perspective of Ravana and the Asuras. It questions conventional ideas of good and evil while exploring the story through the eyes of those often cast as villains. Written and directed by Aratrick, Asur will be staged at Academy of Fine Arts at 6.15 pm on Oct 26.

7. Untold histories

Badal Sircar’s play Baaki Itihash at Academy of Fine Arts
Badal Sircar's Baaki Itihash examines middle-class struggles, and the overlooked stories of ordinary people on stage at Academy of Fine Arts

Badal Sircar’s landmark play Baaki Itihash examines middle-class struggles, fractured identities and the complexities of human existence. Moving beyond a conventional linear narrative, it weaves together memory, reality and the overlooked histories of ordinary people. The production will be staged at Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata at 6.30 pm, bringing a significant work of modern Bengali theatre to the stage.

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