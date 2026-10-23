What’s up Kolkata: Events between October 23 - October 29

Comedian Chirag Panjwani brings his stand-up show to ICCR from 6.30 pm on Oct 24 onwards. Drawing from his nine years in comedy, he shares stories about navigating his 30s, trying to maintain a regular gym routine and leaving the corporate world behind. The set also features personal anecdotes about growing up with doctor parents.
Stand-up comedian, writer, and YouTuber Biswa Kalyan Rath presents Inventions at Kala Mandir Auditorium from 7.30 pm onwards on Oct 24. Known for his popular YouTube series Pretentious Movie Reviews, which he created with fellow comedian Kanan Gill, Biswa brings his distinctive comic style to the stage for an evening of stand-up.
Pawga hosts a beginner-friendly puppy yoga session at Blissful Monkey Studio from 11 am onwards on Oct 25. Participants can practise gentle stretches and mindfulness while shelter and foster puppies socialise around them. Led by a professional, the session requires no prior yoga experience. A portion of the ticket proceeds also supports animal welfare, while the event helps the puppies meet potential adopters.
Prateek Chaitanya leads Dhyan Sangeet , a meditation programme centred on Omkar chanting, at Kala Mandir Auditorium from 10.30 am onwards on Oct 25. The session introduces participants to the pronunciation and practice of Om through guided meditation, without musical instruments or external music. It concludes with a devotional bhajan, offering an opportunity to pause, reflect and find inner calm.
Theatre production Shesh Aagantuk explores the life of Shankha, a thriller writer who struggles against personal defeat and the injustices of society. His wife, Sarbani, becomes involved with his publisher, and the two hire a contract killer to eliminate him. What follows forms the heart of this story about betrayal, resistance, and the possibility of winning against the odds. The play will be staged at Madhusudan Mancha at 6 pm on Oct 6.
Based on Anand Neelakantan’s novel Asura: The Tale of the Vanquished , the play Asur revisits the Ramayana from the perspective of Ravana and the Asuras. It questions conventional ideas of good and evil while exploring the story through the eyes of those often cast as villains. Written and directed by Aratrick, Asur will be staged at Academy of Fine Arts at 6.15 pm on Oct 26.
Badal Sircar’s landmark play Baaki Itihash examines middle-class struggles, fractured identities and the complexities of human existence. Moving beyond a conventional linear narrative, it weaves together memory, reality and the overlooked histories of ordinary people. The production will be staged at Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata at 6.30 pm, bringing a significant work of modern Bengali theatre to the stage.
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