What’s up Kolkata: Events between October 23 - October 29

Theatre production Shesh Aagantuk explores the life of Shankha, a thriller writer who struggles against personal defeat and the injustices of society. His wife, Sarbani, becomes involved with his publisher, and the two hire a contract killer to eliminate him. What follows forms the heart of this story about betrayal, resistance, and the possibility of winning against the odds. The play will be staged at Madhusudan Mancha at 6 pm on Oct 6.