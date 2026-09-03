What’s up Kolkata: Events between September 4 - September 10

Planning your week in Kolkata? These seven events bring together music, comedy, nostalgia and plenty of live entertainment from September 4 to 10
events in Kolkata
7 things to do in Kolkata this week, September 4 to 10

1. Bengal reinvented

Spiegel's Shakyasingha Chakraborty and Arpita Saha
Spiegel opens a new South Kolkata outlet at Golpark, serving Bengali-inspired gourmet fusion dishes

Spiegel, the Bengali-inspired gourmet fusion eatery by chef and entrepreneur Shakyasingha Chakraborty and Arpita Saha, has opened a new outlet in South Kolkata. Its menu features small plates, mains, desserts and inventive beverages using local ingredients. Open from 12 noon to 10 pm, the cosy eatery is located at Golpark, with a meal for two costing approximately INR 600 onwards.

2. Milestone edit

Social A-Fair: The 10th Edit at Ghosh Baari
Social A-Fair celebrates its 10th edition with three days of fashion, food, music and live performances by The Tagore Boys at Ghosh BaariPexels

Social A-Fair: The 10th Edit marks its milestone with a three-day celebration of fashion, food, and music. Live performances by The Tagore Boys add to the experience. It runs from 12 pm to 9 pm till Sep 6 at Ghosh Baari.

3. Monsoon melodies

Gaan Hoini Sar Kolkata music show
Pramita Mallick, Agnibha Bandyopadhyay, Srabani Sen, Tanjina Toma and Imtiaz Ahmed will come together for an evening of monsoon-inspired music at Kala Kunj Auditorium

Gaan Hoini Sara presents a soulful musical evening inspired by the many moods of the monsoon, from rain and romance to longing, memories and the melancholy of borsha shesh. Featuring Pramita Mallick, Agnibha Bandyopadhyay, Srabani Sen, Tanjina Toma and Imtiaz Ahmed, the programme begins at 6 pm at Kala Kunj Auditorium Sep 4.

4. Burman legacy

Gaane Fusion e Season 4 - Burmania
Usha Uthup, Rupankar Bagchi, Anwesha Dutta Gupta and other artistes will celebrate the enduring music of SD Burman and RD Burman at Nazrul Mancha

Gaane Fusion e Season 4 - Burmania celebrates the music of legends SD Burman and RD Burman through live performances by Usha Uthup, Pt. Subhen Chatterjee, Rupankar Bagchi, Anwesha Dutta Gupta, Gourav Sarkar and Portia Sen along with a narrative by Mir. The show begins at 5.30 pm at Nazrul Mancha on Sep 5.

5. Rocking on

Cactus concert Someplace Else
Cactus will take the stage at Someplace Else as the iconic Kolkata live-music venue continues its 32nd-anniversary celebrations

Someplace Else continues its 32nd-anniversary celebrations with a special live performance by Cactus, one of India’s celebrated rock bands on Sep 5. The evening marks another chapter in the Kolkata venue’s long association with live music, artistes and audiences. The performance takes place at Someplace Else, The Park, continuing the anniversary celebrations through August and September.

6. Comic relief

Comedian Gaurav Gupta in Kolkata
Comedian Gaurav Gupta brings his observational humour and popular India Tour to Kolkata with a live show at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium

Comedian Gaurav Gupta brings his popular India Tour to Kolkata with a set packed with observational humour and everyday anecdotes. He is known for Being Baniya and for his Amazon Prime Video special Market Down Hai. The show begins at 7.30 pm at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on Sep 5.

7. Cross-border rhythms Sep 5 | Ballygunge

Megher Songhe Chander Dekha Meghdol and Chandrabindoo
Bangladesh’s Meghdol and India’s Chandrabindoo will share the stage at GD Birla Sabhaghar

Megher Songhe Chander Dekha brings together Bangladesh’s Meghdol and India’s Chandrabindoo for a musical celebration blending soulful melodies, poetic storytelling and contemporary rock. The event on Sep 5 begins at 4 pm at GD Birla Sabhaghar.

8. Cinematic tribute

Shatoborshe Uttam by Theism Events
Gautam Ghosh, Saikat Mitra, Surya Bhattacharya, Sagnik Sen and Trish Parui will pay musical tribute to Uttam Kumar at Mahajati Sadan

Shatoborshe Uttam, presented by Theism Events, pays tribute to Bengali cinema legend Uttam Kumar through music, narration and visual storytelling. Gautam Ghosh, Saikat Mitra, Surya Bhattacharya, Sagnik Sen, and Trish Parui will perform, with a special appearance by Saheb Chatterjee. The programme begins at 6.30 pm at Mahajati Sadan on Sep 6, with music direction by Debojyoti Roy.

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events in Kolkata

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