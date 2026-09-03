What’s up Kolkata: Events between September 4 - September 10

Spiegel, the Bengali-inspired gourmet fusion eatery by chef and entrepreneur Shakyasingha Chakraborty and Arpita Saha, has opened a new outlet in South Kolkata. Its menu features small plates, mains, desserts and inventive beverages using local ingredients. Open from 12 noon to 10 pm, the cosy eatery is located at Golpark, with a meal for two costing approximately INR 600 onwards.
Social A-Fair: The 10th Edit marks its milestone with a three-day celebration of fashion, food, and music. Live performances by The Tagore Boys add to the experience. It runs from 12 pm to 9 pm till Sep 6 at Ghosh Baari.
Gaan Hoini Sara presents a soulful musical evening inspired by the many moods of the monsoon, from rain and romance to longing, memories and the melancholy of borsha shesh. Featuring Pramita Mallick, Agnibha Bandyopadhyay, Srabani Sen, Tanjina Toma and Imtiaz Ahmed, the programme begins at 6 pm at Kala Kunj Auditorium Sep 4.
Gaane Fusion e Season 4 - Burmania celebrates the music of legends SD Burman and RD Burman through live performances by Usha Uthup, Pt. Subhen Chatterjee, Rupankar Bagchi, Anwesha Dutta Gupta, Gourav Sarkar and Portia Sen along with a narrative by Mir. The show begins at 5.30 pm at Nazrul Mancha on Sep 5.
Someplace Else continues its 32nd-anniversary celebrations with a special live performance by Cactus, one of India’s celebrated rock bands on Sep 5. The evening marks another chapter in the Kolkata venue’s long association with live music, artistes and audiences. The performance takes place at Someplace Else, The Park, continuing the anniversary celebrations through August and September.
Comedian Gaurav Gupta brings his popular India Tour to Kolkata with a set packed with observational humour and everyday anecdotes. He is known for Being Baniya and for his Amazon Prime Video special Market Down Hai. The show begins at 7.30 pm at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on Sep 5.
Megher Songhe Chander Dekha brings together Bangladesh’s Meghdol and India’s Chandrabindoo for a musical celebration blending soulful melodies, poetic storytelling and contemporary rock. The event on Sep 5 begins at 4 pm at GD Birla Sabhaghar.
Shatoborshe Uttam, presented by Theism Events, pays tribute to Bengali cinema legend Uttam Kumar through music, narration and visual storytelling. Gautam Ghosh, Saikat Mitra, Surya Bhattacharya, Sagnik Sen, and Trish Parui will perform, with a special appearance by Saheb Chatterjee. The programme begins at 6.30 pm at Mahajati Sadan on Sep 6, with music direction by Debojyoti Roy.
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