What’s up Kolkata: Events between September 11 - September 17

Kalika Prasad’s birth anniversary will be observed with an intimate musical gathering titled Jonmodiner Kalika Prasad. The evening begins at 6 pm at PC Chandra Gardens on Sep 11, with friends and admirers invited to celebrate his music and enduring legacy. Entry is free.
Emami Art will host Shohor Path (Reading the City), a two-day guided street photography workshop led by documentary photographer Partha Sengupta. Sessions on September 11 and 12 combine classroom discussions with field walks through Nimtala Ghat, Kumartuli, Sealdah, and Koley Market. From 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 7 pm.
Lifafa Live brings the musician’s blend of electronic grooves, indie electronica and psychedelic soundscapes to the stage. After nearly three years, Lifafa returns for an immersive live performance from 8 pm onwards at Roots on Sep 11.
Anurekha Ghosh Dance Company will present Taalash, Roohani Rung Mehfil on Sep 12, an evening exploring the rhythmic, spiritual and expressive dimensions of Kathak. The programme begins at 6.30 pm at G.D. Birla Sabhagar, featuring young Kathak dancers, Anurekha Ghosh’s solo Sufi production, and a ghazal presentation by Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta with sarangi and tabla accompaniment.
Comedian Shamik Chakrabarti brings his latest interactive stand-up tour to Kolkata with New Tour, New Jokes! Known for his dry humour and audience-driven performances, Shamik promises a show with plenty of surprises. The performance begins at 7 pm at Kala Kunj Auditorium on Sep 12.
Monche Mitra Sure Biswas celebrates the lives and creative legacies of Debabrata Biswas and Shambhu Mitra through music, narration, and dramatic expression. Featuring Debshankar Halder, Sounak Chattopadhyay and Samya Karfa, the presentation explores their artistic journeys and contributions to Bengali culture. It will be held at 6.30 pm at Uttam Mancha on Sep 13.
Remembering Kelucharan Mohapatra, presented by Dikshamanjari, brings together leading performers from several Indian classical and dance traditions. The two-day programme begins at 5.30 pm at the Indian Museum on Sep 13, followed by another evening on Sep 14, featuring Odissi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Manipuri, Rabindra Nritya and creative dance presentations by noted artistes and ensembles.
Lasya Akademy of Mohiniyattam and Behala Global Academy of Fine Arts will present Anvaya: A Confluence of North & South on Sep 16, featuring two dance productions, Basabdatta and Kunti. Choreographed and directed by Vidushi Saswati Sen and Vidushi Pallavi Krishnan respectively, the evening begins at 6 pm at Rabindra Sadan.
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