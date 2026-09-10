What’s up Kolkata: Events between September 11 - September 17

Monche Mitra Sure Biswas celebrates the lives and creative legacies of Debabrata Biswas and Shambhu Mitra through music, narration, and dramatic expression. Featuring Debshankar Halder, Sounak Chattopadhyay and Samya Karfa, the presentation explores their artistic journeys and contributions to Bengali culture. It will be held at 6.30 pm at Uttam Mancha on Sep 13.