What’s up Kolkata: Events between September 18 - September 24

Planning your week in Kolkata? Here are seven art, theatre, music and cultural events worth knowing about
kolkata events
Events to add to your Kolkata calendarPexels

1. Artful living

CIMA Gallery Art in Life exhibition 2026
Art in Life at CIMA Gallery brings together textiles, jewellery, handicrafts and decorative art

CIMA Gallery presents CIMA Art in Life, a showcase of woven saris, jewellery, bags, scarves, dress materials, bedspreads, cushion covers, dhurries, handicrafts, masks and decorative art including furniture. The exhibition is open daily till Oct 16 from 11 am to 8 pm at CIMA Gallery.

2. Ideological ties

Daag theatre Kolkata
Daag reimagines Rabindranath Tagore’s Ghare Baire through contemporary questions of identity and ideology

Daag, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s Ghare Baire, reimagines its themes through contemporary questions around politics, identity, ideology, media and personal relationships. The play follows Sandeep, Nikhil, and Bimala as they navigate conflicting ideas of love, belief and morality. It will be staged at Gyan Manch from 6.30 pm onwards on Sept 18.

3. Musical solidarity

Rupankar Bagchi Shovon Chakraborty Bondhu Dekha Hobe
Rupankar Bagchi and Shovon Chakraborty come together for Bondhu Dekha Hobe in Kolkata

Rupankar Bagchi and singer Shovon Chakraborty come together for a musical evening shaped by talent and solidarity. Shovon, who once taught music in Santiniketan, recently faced financial hardship after losing his job. Bondhu Dekha Hobe will take place from 6.30 pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Sept 19, with proceeds after organising expenses donated to Shovon.

4. Festive couture

The India Story Wedding Diaries Kolkata
The India Story: Wedding Diaries brings fashion, jewellery, food and Indian culture to Swabhumi

The India Story: Wedding Diaries is a celebration of Indian festivities through couture, jewellery, culture and design. The two-day event features fashion, fine jewellery, accessories, gifting, food and beverages. It will be held from 11 am onwards on September 19 and 20 at Swabhumi, Raajkutir IHCL SeleQtions.

5. Human faultlines

Animal play Mahesh Manjrekar Kolkata
Mahesh Manjrekar brings his theatrical production Animal to Kolkata for the first time

Filmmaker, actor and playwright Mahesh Manjrekar brings his theatrical production Animal to Kolkata for the first time. The play explores human relationships, emotions and conflict through Manjrekar’s distinctive storytelling. The production will be staged at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium at 7 pm on Sept 19.

6. Becoming her

Gunjan Saini Heroine storytelling Kolkata
Gunjan Saini’s Heroine explores identity, childhood dreams and the journey of finding oneself

Gunjan Saini’s storytelling special Heroine explores childhood dreams, identity, and the process of finding oneself amid society’s expectations. Through memories, dreams, amma and a life-changing incident, the performance traces a journey of growing up and reclaiming one’s sense of self. It will be held from 7 pm onwards at Kala Kunj Auditorium on Sept 20.

7. Hidden truths

Satyakari play Kolkata
Satyakari explores folk traditions, truth and a long-hidden secret through music and storytelling

Satyakari follows 15-year-old Jhupni as she recounts the story of a village fair where food offered to a deity becomes linked to a mysterious tale of truth. Through folk traditions, music, and two storytellers, Muri and Batasa, the play gradually reveals the story of Labanya and a secret hidden for years. It will be staged at Tapan Theatre from 6.30 pm onwards on Sept 20.

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