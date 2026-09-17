What’s up Kolkata: Events between September 18 - September 24

Rupankar Bagchi and singer Shovon Chakraborty come together for a musical evening shaped by talent and solidarity. Shovon, who once taught music in Santiniketan, recently faced financial hardship after losing his job. Bondhu Dekha Hobe will take place from 6.30 pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Sept 19, with proceeds after organising expenses donated to Shovon.