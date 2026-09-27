Big grants, early access: ₹2-crore purse launched for select Kolkata Durga Pujas

The Adani Group is stepping onto West Bengal's grandest cultural stage, Durga Puja. Under its newly minted Durga Puja Adani Preview (DPAP) 2026 initiative, the conglomerate is committing a substantial financial purse to sponsor an exclusive, early-viewing showcase for art lovers and festivalgoers, in a bid to deepen its footprint in West Bengal,
The central draw of Adani's debut is a lucrative funding model designed to directly empower both creators and organisers. Eight selected Durga Puja committees across Kolkata, Bidhannagar, and South Dum Dum will each receive a grant of ₹25 lakh.
In a departure from traditional corporate sponsorships, which typically channel funds exclusively to organisers, the DPAP model divides the cash purse.
₹10 lakh will go directly to the lead artist responsible for the pavilion's design and installation and ₹15 lakh will go to the organising Puja Committee to cover operational and logistical execution.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "“Two meaningful MoUs were signed today. One is about heritage preservation and restoration of the Writers’ Buildings, and the second is about Durga Puja. It’s the main festival of West Bengal."
With a total financial outlay of ₹2 crore split across the eight chosen venues, the group is framing the initiative as a direct investment in Bengal’s creative economy and artistic heritage.
“The maiden Adani Preview will comprise eight pujas across Kolkata — a number we hope will grow in the years to come,” the website of DPAP said.
The VIP preview show experience
Beyond the cash incentives, the DPAP introduces a structured preview window scheduled for October 10–12, running nightly from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM.
The three-night preview aims to offer a controlled, crowd-managed environment, allowing art enthusiasts to view the installations without navigating the overwhelming rush that typically defines the peak festival days. By curated early access, the group hopes to position the festival as a globally accessible, high-end cultural showcase.
West Bengal's Durga Puja was recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021 and Adani’s entry brings unprecedented financial scale to the concept.
Over the past few years, West Bengal has hosted the grand Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road in Kolkata. This post-festival spectacle featured nearly 100 top award-winning Puja committees showcasing their artistic idols on elaborate tableaux. The parade blended traditional craftsmanship with vibrant cultural performances, such as dhunuchi naach, dhak drummers, and folk dancers, before the idols proceed for immersion.
Following formal discussions and MoUs signed with state leadership to promote artistic heritage alongside broader economic investments, the portal for puja registrations officially closed on September 25. The eight shortlisted committees are set to anchor the inaugural edition of what Adani hopes will become an annual fixture on Kolkata's festive calendar.