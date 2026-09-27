Big grants, early access: ₹2-crore purse launched for select Kolkata Durga Pujas

The Adani Group is stepping onto West Bengal's grandest cultural stage, Durga Puja. Under its newly minted Durga Puja Adani Preview (DPAP) 2026 initiative, the conglomerate is committing a substantial financial purse to sponsor an exclusive, early-viewing showcase for art lovers and festivalgoers, in a bid to deepen its footprint in West Bengal,

The central draw of Adani's debut is a lucrative funding model designed to directly empower both creators and organisers. Eight selected Durga Puja committees across Kolkata, Bidhannagar, and South Dum Dum will each receive a grant of ₹25 lakh.

A three-night exclusive preview show for local Durga Puja art

In a departure from traditional corporate sponsorships, which typically channel funds exclusively to organisers, the DPAP model divides the cash purse.

₹10 lakh will go directly to the lead artist responsible for the pavilion's design and installation and ₹15 lakh will go to the organising Puja Committee to cover operational and logistical execution.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "“Two meaningful MoUs were signed today. One is about heritage preservation and restoration of the Writers’ Buildings, and the second is about Durga Puja. It’s the main festival of West Bengal."