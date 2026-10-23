Vimonisha partners with The Bazaar Project for Karva Chauth and Diwali exhibition in Mumbai

For this edition, The Bazaar Project is partnering with Vimonisha Exhibitions & Events. Led by Monisha Gidwani, Vimonisha has spent over three decades curating exhibitions and introducing Indian brands to audiences in Chennai and Mumbai. The partnership brings together two different strengths - The Bazaar Project's curation of emerging, homegrown talent and Vimonisha's long-standing relationship with discerning festive shoppers in both cities.

What to expect is a tight, edited mix rather than a large-format exhibition. Over 45 brands are expected under one roof, covering pret, bridal and designer wear alongside jewellery, beauty, home and food. The collections are being positioned for the current festive window - wearable for Karva Chauth, gifting-friendly for Diwali, and not necessarily locked into heavy bridal.

The audience is moving away from one big designer purchase towards building a full look from smaller labels - a pret sari, contemporary jewellery, a handcrafted bag, tableware for gifting. Pop-ups at venues like Peace Haven work because they allow that kind of cross-category discovery in a short, two-day format.

The Bazaar Project's Bandra edit has previously drawn a mix of regular exhibition-goers and younger shoppers looking for Indian wear that doesn't look like everyone else's. With the festive season around the corner, the fourth edition is staying with the same formula.

Event Details:

Dates: October 23 & 24, 2026

Time: 11 am - 7 pm

Venue: Peace Haven, Bandra, Mumbai