Ever since a viral WhatsApp video began making the rounds last year about cactus leather, Shivani Patel, found herself wanting to try it. The 29-year-old founder of sustainable and vegan brand, Arture, has already built a reputation in Chennai for her smart, minimalist range of products made from cork. But cactus leather, sourced all the way from Mexico, she tells us, is more malleable and can work on softer silhouettes in terms of design.



Quite the opposite of prickly, we’re told this material is smooth and luxurious to touch. And Shivani points out, “It does not harm the cactus or prickly pear, to be more precise. They are only given a trim and their pads then regenerate, much like cork bark.” While the pandemic did delay their supply of the material which was supposed to reach in April (and arrived in July instead), it did make it in time for release alongside the brand’s fifth-anniversary celebrations recently.





Look out for multi-functional pouches in grainy black or a glossier red and green. These come with a metallic zipper and a soft inner lining of organic cotton. Expect two sizes — a small (fits a Kindle) and a large (big enough to accommodate a mini iPad). Use as travel organisers, for make-up storage or electronics. “By popular demand, we have money clip wallets made with cactus leather coming out in January next year,” she adds.



Priced at INR 2,750 and INR 3,350.

Pocket full of sunshine

Other new launches in their cork range include the earthy Arden Minimal wallet in the colour Terrain and a compact 11 x 8.5 cm Ember pocket wallet, inspired by the question: ‘why don’t women’s wallets ever fit into our pockets?’ Well, now they do. Prices: INR 1,890 and INR 1,790 respectively.