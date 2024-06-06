The fashion collection Preet celebrates merriment and gaiety in its entirety, with colours, music, and dance

Life's essential include food, water, and shelter, but it’s art, music, dance, poetry, fashion, colours, and nature that truly enrich our existence and nourish the soul. Imagine life devoid of these wonders — it’s unthinkable. These elements beautify our daily routines and elevate every special occasion, infusing them with joy and happiness. Inspired by a similar idea, fashion brand Studio Bagechaa presents Preet, a new collection that celebrates the special elements in life that make it worth living and add value to every occasion.
The brand consistently strives to introduce new aesthetics to the fashion space, aiming to fill the perceived void with innovative designs and silhouettes that celebrate nature, heritage, and regality, while infusing a touch of culture and sophistication. The founder of Studio Bagechaa, Shilpi Gotewala runs us through her new edit Preet. She shares, “It celebrates merriment and gaiety with vibrant colours, music, and dance. The collection combines intricate hand detailing in pastel hues with relaxed, elegant silhouettes, creating a unique look that is currently adored by many.”
Since the new edit caters to both men and women, Shilpi elaborates, “Men can find sheer kurtas showcasing different pintuck techniques, cord work in Nehru jackets with rugged print patterns.” Whereas, women can rely on various silhouettes including co-ord sets, cape sets or even kalidaar suits, she says. Apart from this, there are some gillet sets and stunning shararas as well.
Delving into the intricacies of her creation, Shilpi reveals, “I opted for pure organic chanderi, georgettes, and organza as the main fabrics, aiming to infuse each garment with a sense of natural elegance.” Regarding hues, she adds, “I curated a pastel colour theme, featuring delicate shades such as blush pink, pearl white, mist green, and nude brown, reminiscent of the gentle hues of spring blossoms.”
Adding a touch of whimsy, Shilpi incorporates floral motifs, perfectly suited for the spring-summer aesthetic. She intended to craft outfits that seamlessly blend with the ambience of this season, promising a collection that epitomises both style and seasonal splendour. “The outfits in Preet are perfect for small gatherings, movie dinner nights, haldi ceremonies, mehendi functions, and many more occasions,” adds Shilpi.
Price starts at Rs 10,500 upwards.
Available online.