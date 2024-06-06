The fashion collection Preet celebrates merriment and gaiety in its entirety, with colours, music, and dance

Since the new edit caters to both men and women, Shilpi elaborates, “Men can find sheer kurtas showcasing different pintuck techniques, cord work in Nehru jackets with rugged print patterns.” Whereas, women can rely on various silhouettes including co-ord sets, cape sets or even kalidaar suits, she says. Apart from this, there are some gillet sets and stunning shararas as well.

Delving into the intricacies of her creation, Shilpi reveals, “I opted for pure organic chanderi, georgettes, and organza as the main fabrics, aiming to infuse each garment with a sense of natural elegance.” Regarding hues, she adds, “I curated a pastel colour theme, featuring delicate shades such as blush pink, pearl white, mist green, and nude brown, reminiscent of the gentle hues of spring blossoms.”

Adding a touch of whimsy, Shilpi incorporates floral motifs, perfectly suited for the spring-summer aesthetic. She intended to craft outfits that seamlessly blend with the ambience of this season, promising a collection that epitomises both style and seasonal splendour. “The outfits in Preet are perfect for small gatherings, movie dinner nights, haldi ceremonies, mehendi functions, and many more occasions,” adds Shilpi.

Price starts at Rs 10,500 upwards.

Available online.