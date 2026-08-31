John Galliano’s Met exhibition scrapped amid renewed controversy

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has called off its much-anticipated John Galliano exhibition, which had been scheduled for spring 2027 and was expected to put one of fashion’s most influential and controversial designers at the heart of next year’s Met Gala.
The New York museum and Galliano announced the decision on Monday, Aug. 31, confirming that the exhibition, titled John Galliano: Horizons, will no longer go ahead as planned. The Costume Institute said it will reveal a replacement exhibition, along with fresh details about the 2027 Met Gala, at a later date.
The cancellation comes just a month after The Met announced its ambitious plans for the retrospective, which was due to open on May 9, 2027, and run until Jan. 9, 2028. The exhibition was set to explore Galliano’s four-decade-long career through garments, accessories, sketches, research books, archival documents and other materials.
Why did The Met cancel the John Galliano exhibition?
The decision comes after mounting criticism over Galliano’s past remarks which were deemed antisemitic, racist and anti-Asian. “Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition,” Met director and CEO Max Hollein said in the museum’s announcement.
Galliano shared that the decision came aftera lot of consideration and discussions with museum officials. “After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved,” Galliano said.
He also addressed the communities affected by his past behavior. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past,” Galliano said, specifically acknowledging Jewish and Asian communities.
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