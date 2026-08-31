John Galliano’s Met exhibition scrapped amid renewed controversy

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has called off its much-anticipated John Galliano exhibition, which had been scheduled for spring 2027 and was expected to put one of fashion’s most influential and controversial designers at the heart of next year’s Met Gala.

The Met pulls plug on John Galliano’s 2027 retrospective

The New York museum and Galliano announced the decision on Monday, Aug. 31, confirming that the exhibition, titled John Galliano: Horizons, will no longer go ahead as planned. The Costume Institute said it will reveal a replacement exhibition, along with fresh details about the 2027 Met Gala, at a later date.

The cancellation comes just a month after The Met announced its ambitious plans for the retrospective, which was due to open on May 9, 2027, and run until Jan. 9, 2028. The exhibition was set to explore Galliano’s four-decade-long career through garments, accessories, sketches, research books, archival documents and other materials.