Deb Haaland: How America’s first Native American woman governor wears her heritage

A member of the Pueblo of Laguna, one of the 19 Pueblo communities in New Mexico, Deb Haaland became the first Native American to serve as a US Cabinet secretary in 2021, when she was appointed Secretary of the Interior under President Joe Biden. Before entering the Cabinet, she represented New Mexico's First Congressional District in the House of Representatives. In November 2026, she made history once again, becoming the first Native American woman elected governor of a US state, following her victory in the New Mexico gubernatorial election.

Over the years, her public appearances have also offered a compelling study in the relationship between fashion, cultural identity and representation. Ribbon skirts, turquoise jewellery, intricate beadwork, handcrafted moccasins and contemporary creations by Indigenous designers recur throughout her wardrobe, forming a visual language that is deeply rooted in her heritage.

Whether attending a presidential inauguration, appearing before Congress or stepping onto a fashion runway, she approaches clothing as an extension of her identity, and uses it as an opportunity to celebrate indigenous artistry by bringing traditional craftsmanship into dialogue with contemporary fashion. The result is a distinctive personal style that is at once politically resonant and rooted in a strong sense of identity.

In a January 2026 interview with Marie Claire, she explained, “When getting ready, I always think about how to blend traditional elements with the professional clothes required for the work I do.” adding that she would often pair monochromatic suits with elk-tooth capes and Pendleton coats, or wearing ribbon skirts with blazers, T-shirts and statement earrings by Indigenous artists.

Here is a breakdown of her most iconic fashion moments.