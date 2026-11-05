Deepavali 2026 fashion guide: 13 statement pieces to elevate your festive look

Deepavali is the perfect occasion to make a statement with your festive wardrobe. Add a pop of colour with jewel-toned accents, dress up with knockout earrings and bring in a little drama with velvet kurtas and shimmering dresses. Here are 13 styling ideas to inspire your festive looks.
A festive bag need not be predictable. The Ellie Grab Bag in plum by Anita Dongre makes a strong case for ditching the usual gold potli. Its rich colour works beautifully with jewel-toned saris, embroidered lehengas and contemporary festive co-ords. Crafted from ELEVATE, a planet-positive, cruelty-free biomaterial, it features gold-plated brass hardware that adds just the right amount of shine.
INR 50,000. Available online.
Festive dressing is not just about what you wear but also the details that complete the look. The Vanraaj Cufflinks by Saggar Mehra Couture are part of an exclusive collaboration with fine jewellery designer Nipun Khanna. Drawing inspiration from modern royalty, the design combines refined menswear styling with fine-jewellery craftsmanship. A thoughtful addition to a gentleman’s festive wardrobe.
INR 30,000 onwards. Available online.
Cinderella gets an Indian makeover in Fizzy Goblet’s festive collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Replacing the fairytale glass slipper with the quintessential jutti, the collection brings together Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design across juttis, heels, flats and bags. With Kareena involved in the curation and design selection, this is a playful take on festive footwear for those who like their traditional silhouettes with a twist.
Price on request. Available online.
If subtle sparkle isn’t your thing, Swarovski’s Imber Necklace is worth a closer look. Featuring multicoloured Swarovski Zirconia in mixed cuts and an 18kt gold-tone finish, it brings a playful burst of colour to a classic kurta or a minimal sari. Consider it your shortcut to making an otherwise understated festive outfit party-ready.
INR 21,000. Available online.
Pearls are having their moment, and Jimmy Choo is giving them a contemporary makeover. Celebrating 30 years of the house, creative director Sandra Choi introduces Pearls of Wisdom, a capsule collection that reimagines the classic pearl across footwear and accessories. Highlights include the sculptural gold Ithaca wedge adorned with resin pearls, the pearl-detailed Bon Bon bag, and the Tube Mini Bag and Raindrops minaudière with cascading pearl fringes. A little old-world glamour, with a decidedly modern attitude.
Price on request. Available online.
Give festive dressing a touch of contemporary heirloom charm with Anvaya by VBC. The collection brings together lightweight necklaces, chokers, earrings, bracelets and pendant sets, crafted in 18kt and 22kt gold and featuring emeralds, pearls, quartz, polki, moissanite and more. These versatile pieces are designed to be treasured well beyond the celebrations.
Prices start at INR 7,000. Available at VBC Jewellers, T Nagar.
For jewellery that refuses to go unnoticed, the Esme Emerald Heart Chain Earrings by Zoori by Hazoorilal Legacy bring together layered gold hoops, diamonds, textured detailing and a heart-shaped emerald drop. The delicate chain adds movement, while the emerald lends a welcome pop of colour. These are statement earrings that can easily take centre stage.
INR 2,93,881. Available online.
Some pieces are made to be passed down. The Emerald Jadau Choker by Khurana Jewellery House is one such statement. Featuring intricate kundan work, pearl detailing and gold accents, the design celebrates traditional Indian craftsmanship. Wear it with a richly embroidered ensemble or let it stand out against a simpler festive outfit.
Price on request. Available online.
Taking inspiration from the grandeur of royal adornment, Surana Jewellers’ Royal Blue Enamel and Jadau Edit celebrates the artistry of meenakari and traditional jadau. Rich blue enamel, gold and polki come together in designs featuring delicate floral motifs and intricate detailing. For those who like their festive jewellery with a generous dose of heritage and a royal edge, this edit makes a compelling case.
Price on request. Available online.
Why wait for the lights to come on when your outfit can do the job? Evierose’s Golden Dress features a satin finish in a yellow-gold shade, with a front knot detail that adds interest to its silhouette. At 60 inches in length, with a back zip closure, it is an easy pick for Diwali parties and evening celebrations.
INR 3,699. Available online.
A black kurta set with a festive twist, this crushed velvet number by Laromani comes with intricate thread, zari and mirror work, along with rich floral detailing. Paired with matching straight-fit trousers, it makes a strong choice for those who prefer their festive dressing with a touch of drama.
INR 8,995. Available online.