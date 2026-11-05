Deepavali 2026 fashion guide: 13 statement pieces to elevate your festive look

Give festive dressing a touch of contemporary heirloom charm with Anvaya by VBC. The collection brings together lightweight necklaces, chokers, earrings, bracelets and pendant sets, crafted in 18kt and 22kt gold and featuring emeralds, pearls, quartz, polki, moissanite and more. These versatile pieces are designed to be treasured well beyond the celebrations.

Prices start at INR 7,000. Available at VBC Jewellers, T Nagar.