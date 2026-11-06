Drape expectations: For Diwali, designer Sourav Das dresses Arpita Chatterjee in rich silks, gossamer weaves and brocades

The auspicous day of Diwali and Kali puja calls for massive celebrations across Bengal. The sartorial code should be glittery chic yet comfortable. Since lighting diyas and fireworks is part of diwali celebrations, organic weaves are the most trusted fashion choices for most. This year we chose the colour black, synonymous with Goddess Kali, and textile revivalist Sourav das’s creations brought a touch of modern chic to our diwali special shoot.

The Hyderabad-based designer has launched a gorgeous winter-festive line-up of ensembles. He curated four looks in black for Indulge’s exclusive shoot with actor Arpita Chatterjee. Styled minimally, arpita was a vision in elegance. We chatted with Sourav about festive fashion, moods and trends for this winter on the sidelines of the shoot.