ExtraOrdinary pivot: The Met Gala trades controversy for denim and T-shirts

Following a public backlash over a proposed 2027 Met Gala exhibit spotlighting John Galliano, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has pivoted to a remarkably understated theme for next spring: everyday attire.

Opening next May, “ExtraOrdinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday” will examine the artistry embedded in ubiquitous garments like T-shirts and denim. The exhibition will feature pieces constructed from modest materials such as paper and plastic alongside high-fashion interpretations of staple wardrobe items.

Met Gala's theme is ExtraOrdinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday

Highlighting this intersection of utility and luxury are landmark designs including Junya Watanabe’s avant-garde leather biker jacket, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s dramatic Moncler puffer ball gowns, and the trompe-l'œil "leather denim" creations that launched Matthieu Blazy’s tenure at Bottega Veneta.