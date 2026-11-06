ExtraOrdinary pivot: The Met Gala trades controversy for denim and T-shirts

Following a public backlash over a proposed 2027 Met Gala exhibit spotlighting John Galliano, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has pivoted to a remarkably understated theme for next spring: everyday attire.
Opening next May, “ExtraOrdinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday” will examine the artistry embedded in ubiquitous garments like T-shirts and denim. The exhibition will feature pieces constructed from modest materials such as paper and plastic alongside high-fashion interpretations of staple wardrobe items.
Highlighting this intersection of utility and luxury are landmark designs including Junya Watanabe’s avant-garde leather biker jacket, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s dramatic Moncler puffer ball gowns, and the trompe-l'œil "leather denim" creations that launched Matthieu Blazy’s tenure at Bottega Veneta.
“The ordinary is never quite as simple as it seems,” The Costume Institute’s lead curator Andrew Bolton said in a press statement.
The upcoming exhibition will draw heavily from the museum’s existing permanent collection. Curator Andrew Bolton framed the theme as a conceptual follow-up to this year's exhibit, Costume Art, which examined the physical act of wearing clothes. Bolton addresses the scrapped Galliano retrospective and admitted that he had no backup plan in place when the original concept was shelved.
“It was really important to come up with an exhibition that was just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily,” he continued. “I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been.”
According to the reports, Anna Wintour was not part of the selection process for the replacement theme.
Although the official Met Gala dress code remains unannounced, Andrew Bolton suggested attendees might simply sport their favourit jeans and worn-in T-shirts, a recommendation that overlooks the fact that everyday casual wear is already the default uniform for most of the population.
Yet, trading high-fashion spectacle for a "Casual Friday" mandate could reinvigorate fashion's premier event. Stripping away the hyper-curated, hyper-styled spectacle of recent decades might bring back the authenticity of the Gala's earlier, significantly lower-key era.
The real risk lies in the gala night itself. By challenging celebrities to dress for "the poetics of the everyday," the Met forces styled A-listers out of standard high-glamour gowns and into elevated streetwear. It risks looking either like an uncomfortable missed note or a striking disruption of the modern red-carpet spectacle.