Cinema’s most famous gown? How Keira Knightley’s cult green Atonement dress was designed to symbolise envy and longing

The making of an iconic dress

Durran and her team spent considerable time developing the look, eventually settling on a flowing silk slip with thin straps, a daring open back and a thigh-high slit. The exact shade of green was equally important. Rather than choosing a single fabric, Durran layered three different materials to arrive at the desired colour before commissioning an expert dyer to reproduce its intensity in silk.

The result was a striking emerald-green gown that stood out against the film's otherwise muted period palette. Yet, Durran has previously admitted that neither she nor Wright expected the outfit to resonate so strongly with audiences. In an interview, she recalled being surprised by how much the dress was singled out as the film's defining look. Interestingly, it was not even Wright's favourite costume from Atonement. That distinction went to the cream organza dress worn by a young Saoirse Ronan as Briony Tallis.

Why the Atonement dress remains significant

Few film costumes manage to transcend the stories they belong to. The green dress, however, has spent nearly 20 years doing precisely that.

For one, it is closely tied to the film's emotional turning point. The colour, too, has often been associated with passion, desire and forbidden love, making it a perfect choice for a romance shaped by secrecy and tragedy.

Its appeal also lies in the way it balances period dressing with contemporary fashion. Although rooted in the film's 1930s setting, Durran introduced elements that gave the silhouette a modern sensibility. The result was a costume that felt appropriate to the period without looking dated to contemporary audiences.