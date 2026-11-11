The secret visual trick behind Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ jacket: Why it could fetch $10 million at auction

Michael Jackson's iconic red-and-black leather jacket from his 1982 music video Thriller is set to return to the auction block, with reports suggesting that the legendary piece of pop culture memorabilia could fetch more than $10 million. The jacket will be the centrepiece of Julien's Auctions' upcoming Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy Evening Auction, scheduled to take place on December 7 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi.
The jacket, which previously sold for $1.8 million in 2011, is among the most recognisable outfits in music history. Its distinctive design, association with one of the most influential music videos ever made and connection with Jackson's larger-than-life stage persona have made it a coveted collector's item.
The design trick to making MJ look bigger
Designed by costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis, the jacket is made of black and candy-red calf leather. The jacket was specifically engineered to visually bulk up the pop star, who weighed just 99 pounds with a slim 26-inch waist during filming. Landis used structured calfskin, rigid broad shoulders, and sharp V-shaped black leather chevron stripes across the chest and back.
This visual trick created an optical illusion with the exaggerated, winged shoulders, that broadened Jackson’s frame, turning his slender figure into a bigger, superhero-like presence on screen among dancing zombies.
Landis wanted to build up the singer's physique through the jacket's structured shoulders, creating the now-famous inverted V shape. The vibrant red was also a deliberate choice. Against the dark, horror-inspired setting of the music video and the ragged appearance of the zombies, the colour ensured that Jackson stood out on screen.
How many Thriller jackets were made?
Interestingly, two versions of the jacket were created for the 1983 music video. The one heading to auction is the original, intact version worn by Jackson during the portions in which he does not appear in zombie makeup.
The second jacket was deliberately shredded and distressed for the transformation sequences and scenes featuring Jackson as a zombie. That version remains with the Michael Jackson estate and has been displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The auction-bound jacket also carries a personal connection to two of Jackson's longtime costume designers, Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush. Following the music video's success, Jackson approached the duo to create patterns of the original jacket so that similar versions could be made for his live performances.
According to Julien's Auctions, Jackson initially believed that the process would require the original garment to be destroyed. However, Tompkins and Bush managed to create a pattern without damaging it. Pleased with their work, the singer gifted them the original jacket and inscribed its lining: 'To Bush and Dennis All My Love Michael Jackson'. He also signed one of its sleeves with the words 'Love Michael Jackson'.
The designers subsequently created several variations of the famous outfit for Jackson's tours, including elaborate versions with glow-in-the-dark and illuminated details.
Why is the Thriller jacket so significant in pop culture?
Released in 1983, Thriller was more than just another music video. Directed by John Landis, the nearly 14-minute production brought together music, choreography, horror and cinematic storytelling in a way that transformed the possibilities of music videos.
The video featured Jackson's now-famous zombie transformation and an elaborate dance sequence with performers dressed as the undead. The red-and-black jacket became central to its visual identity, turning an ordinary piece of clothing into an enduring symbol of the singer's musical legacy.
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