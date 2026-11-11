The secret visual trick behind Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ jacket: Why it could fetch $10 million at auction

The design trick to making MJ look bigger

Designed by costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis, the jacket is made of black and candy-red calf leather. The jacket was specifically engineered to visually bulk up the pop star, who weighed just 99 pounds with a slim 26-inch waist during filming. Landis used structured calfskin, rigid broad shoulders, and sharp V-shaped black leather chevron stripes across the chest and back.

This visual trick created an optical illusion with the exaggerated, winged shoulders, that broadened Jackson’s frame, turning his slender figure into a bigger, superhero-like presence on screen among dancing zombies.

Landis wanted to build up the singer's physique through the jacket's structured shoulders, creating the now-famous inverted V shape. The vibrant red was also a deliberate choice. Against the dark, horror-inspired setting of the music video and the ragged appearance of the zombies, the colour ensured that Jackson stood out on screen.