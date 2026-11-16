Kate Middleton picks out a ₹65,000 pistachio jacket for Mumbai gully cricket: The brand marks a big milestone in her journey

Catherine, Princess of Wales is back in India, kicked off her Mumbai itinerary on Monday morning with kulhad chai, a round of gully cricket alongside Sachin Tendulkar, and a sharp pantsuit look.
Kate and Prince William arrived at Ballard Estate ahead of the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. She wore a pistachio-hued Veronica Beard Miller Dickey jacket, priced at approximately $698 or ₹65,000.
Kate's choice of Veronica Beard carries quiet personal resonance. The Princess of Wales previously wore the American label’s blue floral Castella boho midi dress in her deeply personal September 2024 video announcing the completion of her chemotherapy treatment.
Pistachio was crowned 2026’s trendiest shade; this shade of green offers a softer, fresher alternative to sage. With this Italian stretch-linen, double breasted pistachio blazer, Kate Middleton taps straight into the year’s defining pastel. It also works as a subtle climate-conscious nod to the Earthshot Prize’s signature green palette.
She paired the statement jacket with crisp, ankle-length tailored trousers by longtime British favourite Alexander McQueen, layered over a clean, square-neck white top. Prince William, however, chose something different colour-wise and was seen in a traditional navy Bengal handloom Nehru waistcoat by Indian label KARDO.
For jewellery, Catherine leaned into a trusted staple from her royal rotation: delicate green amethyst pieces by British jeweller Kiki McDonough. The soft translucent stones echoed the pistachio tones of her blazer without overpowering the minimalist tailoring.
The outfit marked a distinct stylistic evolution from her 2016 India debut, when she played cricket at Mumbai’s Oval Maidan in a vibrant printed maxi dress by Anita Dongre. Ten years on, her approach favours clean, international tailoring over literal cultural motifs.
The main Earthshot Prize ceremony is set to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17. The India trip marks the Princess of Wales's most prominent international trip since her 2024 cancer treatment.
During their three-day stay in India, the royal couple will take a ride on the Mumbai Metro, and mingle with Bollywood celebrities slated to attend Tuesday's ceremony. Their tour will wrap up in New Delhi with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Earthshot Prize was launched in 2020 by Prince William to spotlight innovative climate solutions and grants £1 million ($1.32 million) each to five winners to help expand their environmental initiatives.
Following preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer, 44-year-old Kate stepped back significantly from royal duties. Although she has slowly returned to public life since entering remission, she has skipped William's earlier overseas engagements.
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