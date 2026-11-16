Kate Middleton picks out a ₹65,000 pistachio jacket for Mumbai gully cricket: The brand marks a big milestone in her journey

Catherine, Princess of Wales is back in India, kicked off her Mumbai itinerary on Monday morning with kulhad chai, a round of gully cricket alongside Sachin Tendulkar, and a sharp pantsuit look.

Kate and Prince William arrived at Ballard Estate ahead of the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. She wore a pistachio-hued Veronica Beard Miller Dickey jacket, priced at approximately $698 or ₹65,000.

What did Kate Middleton wear for a round of gully cricket in Mumbai?

Kate's choice of Veronica Beard carries quiet personal resonance. The Princess of Wales previously wore the American label’s blue floral Castella boho midi dress in her deeply personal September 2024 video announcing the completion of her chemotherapy treatment.

Pistachio was crowned 2026’s trendiest shade; this shade of green offers a softer, fresher alternative to sage. With this Italian stretch-linen, double breasted pistachio blazer, Kate Middleton taps straight into the year’s defining pastel. It also works as a subtle climate-conscious nod to the Earthshot Prize’s signature green palette.