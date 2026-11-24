When audiences picture mythological epics on screen, solid gold is often the default assumption, especially for stories centred around kingdoms as storied as Ayodhya, Mithila, and Lanka. Yet the jewellery for Ramayana is crafted in using non-precious metals rather than solid gold.

The reason comes down to scale, timeline, and practicality. Developing the collection was a multi-year undertaking, spanning roughly 18 months to two years of research, back-and-forth iterations, and execution, resulting in roughly 4,500 pieces. Crafting an inventory of that magnitude in solid gold would have been logistically daunting, confirms Tarang Arora, Creative Head, House of Amrapali.

The brand is the official jewellery partner for the cinematic epic and non-precious base metals allowed the team to build a massive visual archive while keeping the craftsmanship front and center.