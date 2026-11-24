When audiences picture mythological epics on screen, solid gold is often the default assumption, especially for stories centred around kingdoms as storied as Ayodhya, Mithila, and Lanka. Yet the jewellery for Ramayana is crafted in using non-precious metals rather than solid gold.
The reason comes down to scale, timeline, and practicality. Developing the collection was a multi-year undertaking, spanning roughly 18 months to two years of research, back-and-forth iterations, and execution, resulting in roughly 4,500 pieces. Crafting an inventory of that magnitude in solid gold would have been logistically daunting, confirms Tarang Arora, Creative Head, House of Amrapali.
The brand is the official jewellery partner for the cinematic epic and non-precious base metals allowed the team to build a massive visual archive while keeping the craftsmanship front and center.
In an earlier interview with Indulge Express, Arora confirmed the design team dived deep into mythology, classical Indian adornment, temple art, sculptures, and symbolic lore to shape a distinct jewellery vocabulary for Ramayana that balances historical resonance with cinematic scale.
Centering Ram’s opening look is a 335-gram statement necklace drawing from Kodanda, his divine bow, to evoke righteousness, strength, and divine calling. Made in silver and brass, the piece reflects his nobility and Suryavanshi roots.
Layered throughout the design are meaningful motifs: circular Dharma Chakra medallions, solar emblems nodding to the Solar Dynasty, lotus details pointing to purity and divinity, and delicate floral work inspired by Mithila’s sacred gardens and Pushp Vatika, where Ram and Sita’s paths first crossed.
"The hero pieces are the chest plates which Ravan is wearing and what Sita is wearing even when the first time she meets Lord Ram. Or what Sita is wearing when she gets married, what Lord Ram is wearing when he gets married, these are very important pieces," Arora shares.
Arora also underlines his hopes on the movie inspiring more men to wear jewellery. "Hopefully this starts a trend for also makes men wear jewellery. I think that is very important. And the earrings are very important for me which Lord Ram is wearing. So, I think a lot of jewellery can be seen for men as well and can be the new trend for men's jewellery," Arora remarks.