A

Neetu: The word Saanjh represents that beautiful moment of transition between day and night, when the sky transforms into a canvas of captivating colours. We were drawn to the richness of this palette — the deep mauves, regal jewel tones and warm undertones that emerge as daylight fades.

We translated this mood through richly coloured Banarasi silks, intricate motifs and the luminous interplay of zari. We wanted the collection to capture the quiet drama of twilight: its warmth, mystery and understated grandeur. Each sari was conceived as an expression of that fleeting moment, translating the changing colours and textures of the evening sky into something timeless.