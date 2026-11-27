This saree label pairs regal Banarasi silks with wearable luxury
Mauve, a contemporary Indian handloom label founded by mother-daughter duo Neetu Singhal and Vaenya Singhal, showcased their new collection, Saanjh, at the recent Paris Fashion Week. The edit captures the richness of twilight through a palette of deep, regal hues and the timeless grandeur of Banarasi silk. neetu and vaenya take us through the range.
How did this specific time of day inspire the colour palette, motifs, and textures for this collection?
Neetu: The word Saanjh represents that beautiful moment of transition between day and night, when the sky transforms into a canvas of captivating colours. We were drawn to the richness of this palette — the deep mauves, regal jewel tones and warm undertones that emerge as daylight fades.
We translated this mood through richly coloured Banarasi silks, intricate motifs and the luminous interplay of zari. We wanted the collection to capture the quiet drama of twilight: its warmth, mystery and understated grandeur. Each sari was conceived as an expression of that fleeting moment, translating the changing colours and textures of the evening sky into something timeless.
How did you reinterpret traditional Banarasi weaving to reflect the moodier, regal tones of twilight?
Vaenya: the Banarasi sari carries centuries of artistry, and with Saanjh, we wanted to explore a richer, more nuanced interpretation of this celebrated textile. We worked with deeper colour stories and considered combinations that allowed the intricate zari work, traditional motifs and textures to stand out in a different way.
We also wanted more women to discover and embrace this craft beyond weddings and ceremonial occasions. Banarasi has an extraordinary versatility, and we wanted to encourage women to see it as a textile they could connect with and wear in their own individual way
What are some fall-winter styling tips and wardrobe essentials
Neetu: For fall-winter, we love the idea of bringing warmth, richness and texture into sari styling. Hence, it’s all about rich jewel tones, layering, statement blouses, antique jewellery, and versatile saris.
Do you have any upcoming collections?
Vaenya: While varanasi has been an important part of Mauve’s journey, our vision extends across the country’s many weaving regions, each with its own distinctive techniques, histories and artistic traditions. Going forward, we hope to bring greater attention to lesser-known weaves and the communities of artisans who have kept these crafts alive. We are excited to explore new textiles, creative interpretations and collaborations that let us introduce these traditions to wider audiences.