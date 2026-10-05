These aren’t just shoes: Christian Louboutin goes full theatre for SS27

Christian Louboutin has never really believed in the quiet shoe. A Louboutin rarely politely completes an outfit; it sets the tone for it.

Even its most recognisable silhouettes come with a certain provocation: a flash of red beneath the foot, an exaggerated stiletto, an almost radical pointed toe that seems designed less for walking than for entering a room with intent. For Spring/Summer 2027, that instinct has been pushed into full theatrical territory with 'Eternal Youth,' a presentation at Paris’s Théâtre du Châtelet starring Dita Von Teese.

Christian Louboutin SS27 turns the shoe into the main character

The interesting thing about the collection is that Louboutin doesn't appear particularly interested in chasing the season's quieter luxury conversation. Instead, it doubles down on what the house does best: fantasy, glamour and recognisable silhouettes with an almost cinematic sense of character.