Prash & Ki’s Rangrez reimagines Kalamkari art through colourful embroidery

What happens when a bird takes flight across a sari, a flower grows into an oversized embroidered motif on a dress and a menagerie of animals finds its way onto sleek, contemporary silhouettes? At Prash & Ki, these elements come together in a wardrobe that is a little playful, a little kitschy and unapologetically colourful. Rangrez 2026, the label’s latest collection, takes the natural imagery of traditional Kalamkari paintings and gives it a new lease of life through exuberant motifs, vibrant colours and familiar Indian silhouettes, bringing a touch of whimsy to dressing up.
The label’s name is an endearing combination of its founders’ names, Prashanthi Venugopal and Kiran Fathima, with Prash coming from Prashanthi and Ki from Kiran. For Rangrez 2026, Prashanthi, the label’s founder and creative director, draws on her fascination with Indian art and textiles to explore how traditional craft can find a place in a contemporary wardrobe. The collection is produced in limited runs, keeping the focus on the making of each piece.
Inspired by the birds, insects, animals and botanical details found in Kalamkari paintings, the collection reimagines these elements as oversized embroidered motifs. “We wanted to take those traditional elements and give them our own, more contemporary interpretation through embroidery,” Prashanthi says, as she takes us through the inspiration, textiles and techniques behind the collection.
“Our silhouettes are modern, comfortable and wearable. We work across casuals, prêt, luxury prêt, saris, salwars and lehengas. The idea is to keep the silhouettes contemporary and let the craftsmanship and embroidery become the highlight,” Prashanthi says.
Solid colours and ombré finishes let the motifs stand out, lending the garments the visual punch of a print while retaining the texture of embroidery. “In a way, the embroidery becomes our print, but it’s made by hand,” Prashanthi tells us.
Silk, cotton and linen form the foundation of the collection. “Having grown up in Coimbatore, I have always had an appreciation for these textiles, and they continue to shape my approach to design,” says Prashanthi.
While trends may inform a colour or silhouette, Prashanthi wants the clothes to have a life beyond a single season, with the emphasis remaining on craftsmanship and thoughtful design.
“We’re already working on the next chapter of Prash & Ki. Every collection will have its own story and its own inspiration, but our larger journey will always be about Indian art and craftsmanship. We want Prash & Ki to keep evolving, while always staying connected to the hands and craftsmanship behind every piece,” she reveals of the brand’s future plans.
INR 8,500 onwards. Available online.