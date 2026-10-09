Prash & Ki’s Rangrez reimagines Kalamkari art through colourful embroidery

The label’s name is an endearing combination of its founders’ names, Prashanthi Venugopal and Kiran Fathima, with Prash coming from Prashanthi and Ki from Kiran. For Rangrez 2026, Prashanthi, the label’s founder and creative director, draws on her fascination with Indian art and textiles to explore how traditional craft can find a place in a contemporary wardrobe. The collection is produced in limited runs, keeping the focus on the making of each piece.

Inspired by the birds, insects, animals and botanical details found in Kalamkari paintings, the collection reimagines these elements as oversized embroidered motifs. “We wanted to take those traditional elements and give them our own, more contemporary interpretation through embroidery,” Prashanthi says, as she takes us through the inspiration, textiles and techniques behind the collection.