The pearl goes high-octane in Jimmy Choo's 30th anniversary edit

When Sandra Choi set out to conceive Jimmy Choo’s 30th-anniversary capsule she may have bypassed the museum archive treatment altogether. Titled Pearls of Wisdom, the capsule began rolling out on October 6 and expands on its living heritage: a wistful lap around the late-1990s red carpets and Sex and the City references (among many, Carrie's "I lost my Choo!" moment, where she lost one of her feather-trimmed lilac suede Jimmy Choo slingback heels trying to catch a ferry after a date with a politician) that catapulted the brand from a modest East London atelier to a global luxury juggernaut.

A closer look at Jimmy Choo's Pearls of Wisdom

“'Pearls of Wisdom’ felt like the perfect starting point as we mark three decades of Jimmy Choo. The 30year milestone aligns intuitively with this motif we’ve long loved. For me, the pearl carries a quiet, enduring power - graceful, never overt, and always with a touch of playful purity. For this collection, I wanted the pearl to feel natural and instinctive, a subtle expression of our past that continues to shape our future.” Sandra Choi.