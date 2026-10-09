The pearl goes high-octane in Jimmy Choo's 30th anniversary edit

When Sandra Choi set out to conceive Jimmy Choo’s 30th-anniversary capsule she may have bypassed the museum archive treatment altogether. Titled Pearls of Wisdom, the capsule began rolling out on October 6 and expands on its living heritage: a wistful lap around the late-1990s red carpets and Sex and the City references (among many, Carrie's "I lost my Choo!" moment, where she lost one of her feather-trimmed lilac suede Jimmy Choo slingback heels trying to catch a ferry after a date with a politician) that catapulted the brand from a modest East London atelier to a global luxury juggernaut.
“'Pearls of Wisdom’ felt like the perfect starting point as we mark three decades of Jimmy Choo. The 30year milestone aligns intuitively with this motif we’ve long loved. For me, the pearl carries a quiet, enduring power - graceful, never overt, and always with a touch of playful purity. For this collection, I wanted the pearl to feel natural and instinctive, a subtle expression of our past that continues to shape our future.” Sandra Choi.
Since its founding in 1996, Jimmy Choo’s relationship with pearls has always been a study in architectural cheek. Where high fashion traditionally treated the pearl as an emblem of aristocratic restraint a respectable, double-strand heirloom reserved for debutantes and polite luncheon suits Jimmy Choo attempted to dismantle its primness. The house stripped the pearl of its delicate quietness and modesty and recast it as sculptural armour.
By fusing the soft, luminescent iridescence of pearls (resin pearls, mother-of-pearl embellishments etc) with aggressive heel heights, razor-sharp pointes, and heavy pavé crystals, Jimmy Choo brings architectural drama.
The collection's centerpiece, The Ithaca Wedge, plays on structural physics. You'll spot three exaggerated resin pearls resting directly beneath a gilded heel; Choi creates an optical trick: the foot appears suspended over decorative globes, the high-cut heel flanked by a subtly squared pointed toe.
The Irina Sandal draped clusters of pearls and brilliant-cut crystals directly over the instep, echoing the fluid movement of high-jewelry necklaces.
Meanwhile, The Ingrid Flat applies a trompe-l'œil pearl buckle to an Oxford shape, striking a balance between tailored menswear codes and feminine embellishment.
The BON BON, echoes the baroque pearl corsages of the Ines family (pumps, mules and flats), sits alongside the Tube mini bag and Raindrops minaudière, both finished with a fringe of cascading resin pearls.
One of the main highlights from the anniversary edit is the Oyster bag, a sculptural minaudière and objet d’art, inspired by the natural form of a baroque pearl. It is made of moulded plexiglass and is priced at a 795 euros (roughly INR 86,313).
There's a reason Jimmy Choo has been regarded as commercially more versatile by insiders. Three decades after its founding, the house continues to master the retail balance: pairing high-ASP, hero items with broad categories.
Jimmy Choo had a big moment last year with the Gloria 85 Mule, one of the brand's stand-out runway crossover hits.
It debuted as part of the buzzy Jimmy Choo x Conner Ives Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, the Gloria reimagined an archival Jimmy Choo silhouette with a 90s-inspired, subtly squared pointed toe, sculptural 85mm heel, and delicate mid-foot straps.
Its commercial success was driven by tactile, high-impact editions most notably animal-print pony hair (cheetah and zebra) paired with sleek Nappa leather. It quickly became an editorial darling and a sell-out across major luxury platforms like Farfetch and Nordstrom, proving how effectively vintage archive re-issues resonate with modern buyers
With it's 30-year collection Jimmy Choo avoids archive fatigue by focusing on a single, living signature detail, the pearl which feels intuitive and narrative-driven as a motif rather than forced.
Choi uses the pearl's organic durability to frame each piece as a "future heirloom". It honours the brand's 1996 East London origins while projecting where the house is going next.
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