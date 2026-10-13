Air Jordan 41 ‘Ruby’: Nike’s most complete Jordan yet? Releasing October 25

Jordan’s Space Jam anniversary collection is dropping 15 sneakers (and maybe more?) starting November 5, including Jordan 11 cleats, Jordan 1 Golf shoes, Jordan First 1s, and Jordan 3s. But something else is dropping this month: the Air Jordan 41. This performance-driven AJ41 is scheduled to release October 25, 2026, for $205, as per reports.

Gone are the days of the 30-through-39 era, which faithfully leaned on retro-heritage cues and direct callouts to OG Jordans 1 through 9. Instead, starting with the shift on the AJ40 and fully unleashed here, the Jordan brand has completely cut the cord with nostalgia.

Air Jordan 41 ‘Ruby’: The new-to-Jordan upper offers dynamic containment and lightweight support

The AJ41 is a ground-up, future-forward speed machine designed to match the hyper-velocity demands. The head-turning ‘Ruby’ (HV6474-601) edition, drenched in a brilliant University Red is designed by Nike veteran Leo Chang, the silhouette features a low-profile, aerodynamic shape that immediately draws comparisons to modern guard shoes like Ja Morant's and Caitlin Clark's signatures.

There's some serious engineering at play. The upper introduces a brand-new nano-print mesh a first for the line, utilising an advanced woven construction that locks the foot down securely without adding dead weight.