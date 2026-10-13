Air Jordan 41 ‘Ruby’: Nike’s most complete Jordan yet? Releasing October 25

Jordan’s Space Jam anniversary collection is dropping 15 sneakers (and maybe more?) starting November 5, including Jordan 11 cleats, Jordan 1 Golf shoes, Jordan First 1s, and Jordan 3s. But something else is dropping this month: the Air Jordan 41. This performance-driven AJ41 is scheduled to release October 25, 2026, for $205, as per reports.
Gone are the days of the 30-through-39 era, which faithfully leaned on retro-heritage cues and direct callouts to OG Jordans 1 through 9. Instead, starting with the shift on the AJ40 and fully unleashed here, the Jordan brand has completely cut the cord with nostalgia.
The AJ41 is a ground-up, future-forward speed machine designed to match the hyper-velocity demands. The head-turning ‘Ruby’ (HV6474-601) edition, drenched in a brilliant University Red is designed by Nike veteran Leo Chang, the silhouette features a low-profile, aerodynamic shape that immediately draws comparisons to modern guard shoes like Ja Morant's and Caitlin Clark's signatures.
There's some serious engineering at play. The upper introduces a brand-new nano-print mesh a first for the line, utilising an advanced woven construction that locks the foot down securely without adding dead weight.
The most complete Jordan?
Nike internally dubs the Air Jordan 41 the "most complete" Air Jordan ever built because it is engineered as an all-around performance package that leaves zero technical trade-offs on the court. Rather than sacrificing containment for agility or impact protection for weight, the AJ41 pairs dynamic court feel with heavy-duty responsiveness through its loaded triple-threat cushioning stack, combining full-length Zoom Strobel, full-length ZoomX foam, and a double-stacked heel Air Zoom unit.
Matched with a brand-new 3D nano-print mesh upper that locks the foot down without adding bulk, alongside carbon-fiber and TPU shank stability, the shoe achieves a rare balance: featherlight speed for fast-cutting guards and maximum impact dampening for powerful forwards. By loading the silhouette with elite materials from top to bottom, Nike built the AJ41 to offer complete, multi-positional court control without relying on nostalgia to sell it.
Where can you buy the Air Jordan 41 ‘Ruby’?
The Air Jordan 41 ‘Ruby’ is scheduled to release October 25, 2026, for $205 (roughly INR 19,634). While Nike has already published an official product listing for the shoe, its launch via the Nike SNKRS app is still unconfirmed. Major retailers like Foot Locker and Hibbett are set to stock the Air Jordan 41 lineup, but whether the coveted 'Ruby' colourway will hit their shelves remains up in the air.
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