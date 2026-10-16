The OG influencer: How Marie Antoinette, aka Madam Deficit, used fashion as political armour

When 14-year-old Marie Antoinette was handed over to France in 1770, the Austrian archduchess underwent a stripping ceremony on Île aux Épis, an island in the Rhine River. She was literally stripped naked at the border, forced to shed every stitch of foreign cloth, and re-dressed in court-approved silks. It was a transaction dressed up as a welcome ritual: it's a way of saying, 'We own you now, so you had better look the part.'

Two decades later, when the Jacobin revolutionaries dragged her to the guillotine on this very day in October, they didn't just execute a former queen. They executed a wardrobe.

How "Madame Déficit" set her own narrative

The narrative weaponised against her is famous: a vacuous foreign parasite spending the kingdom into bankruptcy on silk gaulles, diamond girdles, and three-foot-tall poufs featuring model battleships nestled in horsehair. Dubbed Madame Déficit by her political enemies, she became the convenient scapegoat for a nation broken by century-long geopolitical wars and systemic corruption.

Did her annual clothing allowance run double its $3.6 million modern equivalent? Absolutely. But her real crime wasn't spending money; it was subverting the rigid dress code of Versailles.