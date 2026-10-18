Diamond Air Force 1s and everyday Swoosh hoops: Nike is doing jewellery now

Nike is making a major leap from high-performance sportswear into fine luxury accessories. Heading into the Holiday 2026 season, the global athletic giant has unveiled Nike Swoosh Jewellery—an inaugural fine jewellery collection that reimagines the brand’s most celebrated motifs and legendary sneaker silhouettes as wearable luxury pieces.
Positioned at the intersection of street culture and high-end design, the collection caters to everyday brand enthusiasts and fine jewellery collectors alike. Price points range from $165 to $5,750, offering a balance of entry-level accessibility and high-ticket luxury.
Crafted in S925 sterling silver with white rhodium plating and 14K gold finishes, the lineup balances minimalist daily accents with high-impact statement pieces.
At the accessible end, entry-level offerings include sleek Swoosh pendant necklaces starting at $165, Swoosh Huggie hoop earrings ranging from $165 to $195, and sculpted 29mm Swoosh hoops priced between $225 and $295 that cleverly integrate the iconic logo directly into their structural curves.
Mid-tier highlights include solid gold Air Max 1 sneaker pendants for $395 alongside pavé-set stud earrings priced at $995. Serving as the collection's crown jewel is a breathtaking pavé diamond-encrusted Air Force 1 mini-sneaker pendant retailing for $5,750, flanked by a pavé Swoosh pendant at $1,750. To elevate the unboxing experience, every piece comes encased in a bespoke matte-orange Nike presentation box complete with a branded dust bag.
By elevating athletic signatures into fine jewelry, Nike is redefining sports-led luxury and offering fans an entirely new way to showcase their brand loyalty. The Nike Swoosh Jewellery Collection is slated for a global release on Nike’s official webstore during the 2026 holiday shopping season.