Diamond Air Force 1s and everyday Swoosh hoops: Nike is doing jewellery now

Crafted in S925 sterling silver with white rhodium plating and 14K gold finishes, the lineup balances minimalist daily accents with high-impact statement pieces.

At the accessible end, entry-level offerings include sleek Swoosh pendant necklaces starting at $165, Swoosh Huggie hoop earrings ranging from $165 to $195, and sculpted 29mm Swoosh hoops priced between $225 and $295 that cleverly integrate the iconic logo directly into their structural curves.

Mid-tier highlights include solid gold Air Max 1 sneaker pendants for $395 alongside pavé-set stud earrings priced at $995. Serving as the collection's crown jewel is a breathtaking pavé diamond-encrusted Air Force 1 mini-sneaker pendant retailing for $5,750, flanked by a pavé Swoosh pendant at $1,750. To elevate the unboxing experience, every piece comes encased in a bespoke matte-orange Nike presentation box complete with a branded dust bag.

By elevating athletic signatures into fine jewelry, Nike is redefining sports-led luxury and offering fans an entirely new way to showcase their brand loyalty. The Nike Swoosh Jewellery Collection is slated for a global release on Nike’s official webstore during the 2026 holiday shopping season.